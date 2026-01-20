Every single celebrity showing support for Brooklyn Beckham as he shares bombshell statement

Brooklyn Beckham shared a lengthy bombshell statement last night amid his family feud, and celebrities are rallying around to support him.

On Monday night (January 19), Brooklyn finally broke his silence following many reports and didn’t hold back.

Brooklyn Beckham statement

Within his statement, Brooklyn alleged that Victoria did not make Nicola’s wedding dress and cancelled “in the eleventh hour”. He also claimed that his parents “repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name”.

Elsewhere, Brooklyn accused Victoria of ‘hijacking’ his first dance with Nicola and said his parents have “controlled narratives in the press about our family”.

He then went on to allege: “During the wedding planning, my mum went so far as to call me ‘evil’ because Nicola and I chose to include my Nanny Sandra, and Nicola’s Naunni at our table. Because they both didn’t have their husbands. Both of our parents had their own tables equally adjacent to ours.

“The night before our wedding, members of my family told me that Nicola was ‘not blood’ and ‘not family’.”

As of this writing, the Beckhams family have not responded.

Celebrities showing support for Brooklyn: Lily Allen

It would be an understatement to say Brooklyn’s statement went viral. And as a result, our favourite showbiz names have been reacting.

Never one to hold back on her thoughts, singer Lily Allen was quick to share a photo of Brooklyn edited into the cover of her new album, West End Girl.

The record, which documents her divorce to Stranger Things actor David Harbour, heavily insinuated that she has sided with Brooklyn, implying he has been wronged by his family.

Lily Allen shares edit of Brooklyn Beckham as her ‘West End Girl’ album cover following his statement about his parents. pic.twitter.com/TOYaUlJxW3 — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 20, 2026

Rebecca Loos

Rebecca Loos, David Beckham’s former personal assistant who spoke publicly in 2004 about an alleged affair, has also weighed in on the drama.

On her latest Instagram post, one fan wrote: “Rebecca, you gotta see the awesome ditch Brooklyn just posted in his story about David and Victoria and their lies. I feel like Brooklyn is supporting everyone who knows the facade. I know you are wonderful and happy and don’t need validation but I think you will feel a source of extra validation. Especially the end about the dogs.”

In response, she replied: “So happy he is standing up for himself and speaking publicly finally!!!! I have felt so bad for his poor wife, knowing too well what they can be like!”

Another user also commented: “Fascinating admission from Brooklyn,” to which Rebecca bluntly stated: “The truth always comes out.”

Rob Rinder and Dan Wooton

TV star Rob Rinder took to X last night and insisted that maybe Brooklyn has made the right to decision to separate himself from his family.

He wrote: “Sometimes cutting off family is necessary when a relationship is genuinely impossible. But experience teaches this: it’s rarely simple, it rarely brings peace and it’s often far more costly than we admit. The resolution, if there is one, is learning to let the bad drop away and keep hold of the good.”

Showbiz reporter Dan Wooton also had his say on X, writing: “I reported on David and Victoria Beckham for YEARS. People might not like this, but everything Brooklyn Beckham just revealed is legit. He has just exploded Brand Beckham in one Instagram post. I recommend you read it all before casting judgement.”

Nadia Sawalha and Oti Mabuse

Loose Women panelist Nadia Sawalha was left so shocked by Brooklyn’s statement that she shared a video of her reacting to it on Instagram.

She insisted it is the “showbiz story of the last three decades”, and was left stunned after Brooklyn alleged that Victoria called her son “evil”.

She also disapproved of how Victoria allegedly behaved at his wedding and how everything was said to be about money.

“If it’s true, I am truly truly truly shocked,” she declared, adding: “I can’t [bleep]ing believe it.”

Fellow Loose Women star Oti Mabuse appeared in the comments section, responding: “I told you!!! I told you!!! I told you last week that parents can be toxic.”

Spencer Morgan

Piers Morgan’s son Spencer bluntly wrote on X: “The not so perfect family.”

However, in his follow-up post, he took a huge swipe at David.

“Love Becks but surely no one actually believed that they all sat around singing songs at home like those absurd posts on social media made out,” he added.

Ouch!

Nick Ferrari

During a discussion on This Morning, Nick Ferrari explained the rift between Brooklyn and his family is down to people being “used to getting their own way”.

However, despite both sides of the family being successful in business, he insisted: “You cannot run families in the same way with the discipline you can a business.”

“You cannot instruct your son or your daughter-in-law to take certain action as your chief financial officer. I think that’s what’s come to the point here,” he added.

