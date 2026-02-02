Gemma Collins channels her inner ski Barbie as she shows off weight loss in fluorescent pink leggings

Gemma Collins has gone full ski Barbie in fluorescent pink leggings while celebrating her birthday on the slopes.

The GC showed off her weight loss as she danced around in the Lycra trousers and matching coat while clutching a drink.

Gemma has flown out to Saint Moritz in Switzerland with friends to mark turning 45.

And it appears there is more Après-ski going down than actual skiing itself!

Gemma Collins has shown off her weight loss in bright pink leggings while skiing (Credit: Instagram/ @gemmacollins)

Gemma Collins wows in pink leggings during ski trip

Gemma has shared multiple videos of herself letting her hair down during her birthday jaunt.

In one, she can be seen in her bright pink leggings and coat. She’s dancing outside on the terrace of a slope-side bar.

Gemma is also wearing mirrored sunglasses and fluoro boots, topping off her ski outfit with a fluffy pink hat.

She’s also returned to her long, blonde hair extensions after briefly showing off a natural bob last week.

Gemma’s fiancé, Rami Hawash, is in the footage, recording his own clip of the birthday girl.

Posting the video on Instagram, Gemma said: “This place is something else.”

Fans have been quick to comment, with one telling the former TOWIE star: “This is the energy I needed right now.”

Another added: “I need that ski outfit in my life!”

A third wrote: “Gemma you look stunning. Alway cheer me up, enjoy x.”

And someone else gushed: “Living your best life, have an amazing time Gemma.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemma Clair Collins (@gemmacollins)

Gemma’s weight loss journey

Gemma is looking the picture of health during her ski trip.

The star has lost 3.5st and has gone from a dress size 26 to a 20 thanks to weight loss jabs.

However, she decided to give them a break following a health scare last summer.

Gemma was left in agony due to an issue with her gallbladder and, although doctors ruled out a link with her jabs, she was wary.

Last month, Gemma admitted she was back on the jabs but was “microdosing’ with a much smaller dose each time.

Gemma told The Mirror: “I had to stop the jabs for a bit because I had a gallbladder attack in August, but they’ve assured me that it’s not actually linked.

“I’ve given it a rest and I’ve really been managing what I’ve been eating. But I think I’m going to start microdosing because I feel with the microdosing, you don’t get all the [side] effects.”

Gemma went on to admit she will never be “stick thin”, but added: “I’ve lost about 3½st and kept it off. I just feel good.”

Read more: Gemma Collins sends followers into meltdown as poses in leopard swimsuit

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page