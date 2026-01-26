Gemma Collins has left her followers stunned after she posed with her fiancé, Rami Hawash, in a leopard swimsuit.

The reality star icon, 46, is no stranger to leaving an impression on fans. Earlier this month, she posed in a stunning cutout swimsuit after revealing she had lost 3 and a half stone.

And in her latest update, the GC has been spending more quality time with Rami while in Dubai.

Gemma posed with her fiancé, Rami Hawash, on the beach (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Gemma Collins in a leopard-print swimsuit on Instagram

In an upload shared on Monday morning (January 26), Gemma wowed in a leopard-print swimsuit.

As she posed on the sandy beach alongside her hubby-to-be, Rami also looked stylish in a multicoloured shirt and shorts.

Gemma accessorized herself with a gold necklace and bracelet while wearing her signature long, curly blonde locks down in waves.

Her Arabic caption translated into English read: “Life blossoms with love.”

‘You look sensational’

Gemma’s followers were quick to react and gush over how incredible she looked.

“You look sensational,” one user wrote, adding the red heart and flame emoji.

“Love this photo,” another person shared.

“Always rocking the leopard-print, awww happy for you,” Irish twins Jedward remarked.

“Your love is shining through with each other. Stay strong and blessed,” a fourth said.

Meanwhile, a fifth asked: “Love your swimsuit, Gemma. Where is it from please? x.”

‘Yes, I’m having a baby’

Recently, Gemma rang in the new year with Rami and revealed that she will be getting married and having a baby in 2026.

In an Instagram caption, the former Celebrity Big Brother star, who has been open about her battle with infertility, shared: “Yes I’m getting married this year and YES I’m having a baby.”

“We had the most amazing evening @thenedlondon it was out of this world and the staff are first class the canopy’s the entertainment just kept coming you should all book now for next year,” Gemma added.

