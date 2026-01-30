Gemma Collins sends fans wild as she shows off dramatic new haircut

Gemma Collins has shown off a dramatic haircut after ditching her long hair extensions for a “chic” new style.

The GC, 44, has wowed fans after revealing her classy transformation in an early morning social media post.

Gemma posted a picture of her new look and is sporting a stunning bob.

The former TOWIE star has smokey eye make-up and a slick of bright red lipstick in the sizzling snap.

Gemma debuted her hairstyle on Instagram, telling her followers: “Wishing you all a very LOVELY DAY GC x.”

Gemma Collins shows off new haircut

Gemma’s fans have gone wild for her “chic” hair transformation.

Writing in the comments section, one of her followers said: “Omg love this hair!!!!!”

Another added: “Soooo pretty, love your hair babe!”

And a third wrote: “SO CHIC.”

Someone else even commented: “Bob and a red lip? Oh she means business.”

Gemma’s showbiz pals, John and Edward Grimes – aka Jedward – have also given her their opinion.

The former X factor stars told her: “You love a new year fresh haircut it’s giving Posh Spice.”

Gemma’s haircut is the latest move in her body transformation. She has also been on a health kick and has lost an impressive 3.5 stone.

Last week, Gemma showed off the fruits of her labour while posing in a leopard print swimsuit.

Impressed fans told the star she looked “sensational”.

Marriage and babies

Meanwhile, Gemma has big plans for 2026 after ringing in the New Year with her fiancé Rami Hawash.

She told fans that she and Rami will be getting married and having a baby this year.

Gemma has spoken openly about her fertility struggles in the past. She has been diagnosed with low AMH hormones, meaning she has limited eggs.

In 2017, she was told by a fertility expert in an episode of TOWIE: “The uterus is fine. The most important thing now is your ovaries.

“You’re 36 now and the AMH has come back reduced at 3.6. That means the number of eggs on your ovaries has come down significantly. It’s not a very good result.”

Gemma was told things could improve if she lowers her Body Mass Index (BMI).

As she headed into 2026, Gemma – who has been on a real health kick – is keeping positive.

“Yes I’m getting married this year and YES I’’m having a baby,” she affirmed on Instagram.

