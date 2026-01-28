Why Rachel Duffy was blocked from spending her Traitors prize money on her dying mum

Rachel Duffy shared the heartbreaking reason she was unable to take her mum Anne on the holiday she dreamed of, even after winning £47,875 on The Traitors.

During the show, Rachel spoke emotionally about her wish to take Anne on a special trip, saying she wanted to “make memories with her while she still had her memories”. Anne had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s at 47 and later dementia, making time together all the more precious.

However, days after Rachel lifted The Traitors crown alongside co-star Stephen Libby, she revealed that her beloved mum had sadly passed away. The reported delay in receiving her winnings, combined with Anne’s deteriorating health, meant that their longed-for holiday was never able to happen.

Rachel Duffy’s plans for her winnings

Speaking to the Daily Mail the morning after the final aired, Rachel opened up about how she had wanted to spend the money on Anne.

She said: “I haven’t spent any of the money yet. I think I’m going to sit down with the kids, my husband and my mum and just think what could we do to have fun together. It’s a hard one because the show was recorded in May. At that time her condition wasn’t as severe as it is now, so she’s not fit to travel as much.”

She added: “We’re trying to do something closer to home. I can’t wait to just sit in front of her and say: ‘Mummy, what do you want to do? What can we do that you would just love?’ God only knows what she’s going to say, but I can’t wait!”

Rachel also reflected on the pride her mum had shown for her, calling it “the most wonderful feeling”.

Rachel Duffy announces the death of her mum Anne

Tragically, on Tuesday (January 27), Rachel confirmed Anne’s passing on social media. And it came before the women were able to enjoy their longed-for holiday together.

She wrote: “We are heartbroken to share the passing of our beautiful wee mummy. We kindly ask for privacy as our family grieves during this difficult time.”

Have The Traitors winners received their prize money yet?

The delay in prize money has been felt by other winners too.

Co-star Stephen Libby told This Morning on January 26 that he had still not received his share, explaining: “It’s not in there yet. But, yeah, I’m not checking. I just want to get a nice surprise when it finally comes in. But yeah, not yet.”

ED! has contacted reps for comment.

