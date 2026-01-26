The Traitors stars Jade Scott and Amanda Collier reveal unbelievable off-screen connection

The Traitors stars Amanda Collier and Jade Scott have revealed a jaw-dropping off-screen connection that neither of them realised until after the BBC series had finished filming.

Following Friday night’s dramatic finale and the cast’s boozy wrap party, Amanda took to social media to share a FaceTime call with Jade – and it was during that chat that the pair finally clocked their unbelievable link.

Amanda was convinced Jade was a Traitor during her time on the show (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors stars Amanda and Jade share shock off-screen link

Captioning the clip, Amanda wrote: “Wow this is insane! What are the chances??? Sorry about the very dodgy video! We couldn’t get anything to work! But you get the point.”

In the video, Amanda explained how the connection dates back decades.

She said: “Everyone’s waiting with bated breath to see what our exposé is… So, back in the 90s – way, way, way before you were born – I was a uniformed police officer and I used to work at Islington Police Station.

“One of my favourite, favourite people to go out on patrol with was a guy called Jonathan.”

Amanda went on to explain that the pair regularly worked together while policing North London. “We’d go out on the beat, catching criminals, life-or-death situations, all of that,” she said – before dropping the bombshell.

“And there’s a bit of a connection. What is it, Jade? What’s the connection?”

That’s when Jade revealed: “This Jonathan is actually my boyfriend Sam’s dad.”

Jade and Amanda discovered their connection after filming wrapped (Credit: BBC)

‘The biggest coincidence ever’

Jade explained that the penny only dropped once the show had finished airing.

She said: “I messaged you after the show asking where you worked. You said you were Met Police, then North London, then the 90s… and it just kept narrowing down.”

Amanda picked up the story, adding: “I still didn’t believe it. I was like, ‘What’s his name?’ You told me and I said, ‘Send me a photo.’ You sent it and I just went, ‘That’s Johnny!’”

Still stunned, Amanda added: “I genuinely don’t think people realise how insane this is. It’s the biggest coincidence ever.”

She then revealed the extra emotional layer to the story. “What’s absolutely lovely about all of this is that he was my favourite person when I was a young cop. He was so good. He had a photographic memory – I absolutely loved working with him.”

Signing off, Amanda joked: “So there you go everybody – that’s our little exposé!”

Fans stunned by latest Traitors connection

Viewers were left gobsmacked by the revelation, with many insisting you “couldn’t make it up”.

One fan commented: “This is actually mind-blowing – how many connections were there this year?!” Another joked: “This whole time you could’ve been allies!” A third added: “That is MAD. Especially with such a huge organisation like the Met.”

Others pointed out that it was yet another unexpected link in a series already packed with hidden relationships.

The latest revelation comes after fans discovered that Roxy and Judy were secretly mother and daughter, while Ellie and Ross were boyfriend and girlfriend before entering the castle.

