Winners, cocktails and no Claudia Winkleman: Inside The Traitors’ wild wrap party

The Traitors cast reunited over the weekend to watch the explosive series finale – which saw Traitors Rachel Duffy and Stephen Libby scoop the £95,750 prize pot – before heading out to celebrate at the show’s lavish wrap party.

While host Claudia Winkleman was notably absent from the late-night celebrations, Faithfuls and Traitors alike came together to toast this year’s winners after months of secrecy.

The full cast first gathered at the BBC to watch the final episode live and record The Traitors: Uncloaked. From there, it was dinner… and then drinks, dancing and drama well into the night, with Uncloaked host Ed Gamble also attending the bash.

Cheers! Ross and Amanda enjoyed cocktails over dinner (Credit: Instagram)

Screening, Uncloaked, dinner… then drinks!

The Faithfuls and Traitors were dressed to impress for the finale screening, with the glam dialled all the way up.

Winner Rachel stunned in a long red sequinned gown, while banished Maz opted for a sharp black tux. Jessie also turned heads in a yellow silk two-piece, flashing her abs as she left the party with her arm thrown triumphantly in the air.

Pregnant Roxy enjoyed an Italian feast ahead of the party (Credit: Instagram)

After watching the final and filming Uncloaked, the cast headed out for dinner at an Italian restaurant, as Ross and Ellie revealed on Instagram. Pizza, pasta and espresso martinis were firmly on the menu as the group fuelled up for the night ahead.

Then it was time to party…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Ellie Buckley (@dr_ellieb)

Faithfuls and Traitors reunite

Despite the betrayals and banishments, there appeared to be no hard feelings as former rivals reunited on the dance floor.

Jack – who was brutally banished during the end game – was spotted celebrating alongside Traitor Hugo. He reassured fans: “Don’t worry… we’re all friends now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reece (@reecewardd)

Secret Traitor Fiona appeared to ditch her heels entirely, opting for bare feet as she smoked outside the venue. Sam was seen leaving hand-in-hand with wife Alexandra, while Amanda appeared to stumble on some stairs and was swiftly helped up by Reece.

Spirits were high as Ellie, Jessie and Fiona left the party (Credit: Instagram)

Pregnant Roxy also attended with her mum Judy. She was seen proudly showing off her growing baby bump as she joined in the celebrations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roxy (@roxyw_xo)

Traitors wrap party – ‘Me and my secret boyfriend’

Reece later shared a playful Instagram post with winner Stephen, joking: “Me and my secret boyfriend.”

Fans were quick to jump in. “Icons,” one declared. “You make a gorgeous couple,” said another, while others pointed out the joke – a nod to viewers’ running theory that everyone in the series was secretly connected.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reece (@reecewardd)

The morning after the night before…

The following day, once sore heads had eased, the Traitors 2026 cast returned to social media to share behind-the-scenes snaps from their time together while the show was airing.

Even Claudia Winkleman weighed in, commenting “Amazing!” on Reece’s carousel of photos featuring Fiona, Judy, Sam, Jessie, Hugo, Harriet and more – proving she’s still very much invested in her Traitors family.

