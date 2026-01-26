Traitors winner Rachel Duffy sparks feud rumours as co-star noticeably missing from her girls’ trip

Traitors winner Rachel Duffy has sparked feud rumours after hosting a girls’ weekend with one co-star noticeably missing.

Rachel, who was crowned champion of The Traitors alongside Stephen Libby last week, invited a handful of the show’s female cast to spend time with her at home in Northern Ireland.

Photos from their five-day jaunt have since surfaced online, showing them enjoying countryside walks and a funfair trip.

But fans quickly spotted that one familiar face was missing.

Traitors winner Rachel Duffy wasn’t joined by Fiona Hughes on her girls trip to Belfast (Credit: BBC)

Fiona Hughes was nowhere to be seen following her dramatic on screen clash with Rachel.

The pair came to blows when Secret Traitor Fiona loudly accused Rachel of being one in front of the entire group.

The moment shocked viewers and left Rachel furious.

The Traitors: Rachel Duffy appears to snub Fiona Hughes from girls trip

Based on what they were wearing, the visit appears to Rachel’s homeland to have taken place last summer, shortly after filming for series 4 wrapped.

Rachel was joined in Belfast by Judy Wilson, her daughter Roxy Wilson and Amanda Collier. The city is less than an hour from her home in Newry.

Judy has now shared photos and videos from the weekend on Instagram, having kept them private for around six months.

She captioned one post: “Thank you for the best time girlies! Love ya!”

But fans were quick to react.

One eagle eyed viewer asked: “When’s Fiona visiting?”

Another joked: “Heard Fiona had to pull out at the last minute!”

Others focused on the friendships that clearly formed during the show.

One follower commented: “Awwww lovely that you are great friends…Traitors is the link that holds you all together.”

Another added: “Looks like you all have friends for life.”

Echoing the sentiment, a third said: “Awwww its fabulous that you have all stayed in touch….series 4 has been the best.”

Have Rachel and Fiona really fallen out?

Rachel clashed with Fiona shortly after Fiona was revealed as the red cape-wearing Secret Traitor.

In tense scenes, Fiona turned on Rachel and told the Faithful she believed Rachel was a Traitor, hoping to get her banished.

The plan backfired spectacularly, though.

Many of the Faithful felt Fiona’s outburst was too much and she was ultimately banished instead.

Following her win with Stephen, Rachel was asked about the fallout on spin-off show Uncloaked.

Ed Gamble said: “You came to blows with Fiona a little bit. When she accused you in the kitchen, what was going through your mind?”

Rachel replied: “I just thought, this is a great craic. Fiona reminded me that it was a game. But it took me about three seconds when she dropped the hood, I just thought, ‘No, no. She’s going to throw me under the bus’.”

Despite the drama, Rachel later played down suggestions of an ongoing feud, describing Fiona as “phenomenal”.

The pair are also still friends on Instagram. At least for now.

