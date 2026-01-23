Traitors fans dub Rachel Duffy and Stephen Libby ‘the best duo ever’ as they win the 2026 series

Traitors fans have reacted with joy to Rachel Duffy and Stephen Libby winning this year’s series.

After a nail-biting final, the Traitors outplayed the remaining Faithful and took the prize in dramatic style.

There were moments when both looked ready to turn on each other.

But when it mattered most, they held their nerve and saw it through together.

Rachel Duffy and Stephen Libby have won The Traitors 2026 (Credit: BBC)

It was tense, unpredictable television. And the fact two Traitors made it to the end made the victory even more remarkable.

Fans have now reacted to Rachel and Stephen’s win.

Writing on X, one gushed: “So happy Rachel & Stephen deserved to win brilliant traitors!”

Another added: “So happy for these 2, was worried at start but their bond got stronger & stronger. They stuck together throughout & got the reward. Best traitor duo EVER?”

And a third penned: “How fitting that the two most faithful Traitors that have been on the show last until the end and win together. Amazing to watch.#TheTraitors has been fantastic once again.”

The Traitors: What happened in the final

The final picked up exactly where the last episode left off, with a brutal cliffhanger hanging over the Round Table.

James Baker and Rachel were locked in a deadlock, forcing Claudia to bring out the chests of chance to decide their fate.

When the boxes were opened, James found his was empty. Rachel revealed an immunity shield, sealing his exit from the game.

That meant James was banished from the game and Rachel moved forward with fellow Traitor Stephen and Faithfuls Faraaz, Jade and Jack.

The next morning, the remaining players faced their final Mission. Split into two teams, they raced to collect cash from floating pontoons before scaling a towering dam wall to meet Claudia.

Then came a final twist. They were offered the chance to win an extra £10,000 by running straight down the wall on a harness and sprinting to a waiting helicopter.

Rachel admitted she was terrified, revealing she had a fear of heights. But she shocked everyone by going for it anyway.

“I just saw Rachel sprint in front of me. I mean, she was insane!” Stephen said.

The Final Round Table

With the mission complete, attention turned back to strategy and suspicion.

Both Rachel and Stephen appeared ready to sacrifice each other if it meant securing the win.

Stephen admitted: “Defending Rachel could actually spell the end of my game. If I don’t vote for her at the Round Table tonight, I think Jack and Jade will think it is really suspicious.”

Faraaz planned to remove Jade first, then target Rachel and win alongside Jack. Rachel, meanwhile, wanted Jade gone so she and Stephen could move forward together.

When the votes were cast, Jack voted for Rachel and Jade voted for Faraaz. But Rachel, Faraaz and Stephen all voted for Jade, sending her out of the game.

The series came to a conclusion at The End Game (Credit: BBC)

Rachel and Stephen win in The End Game

Rachel, Stephen, Jack and Faraaz then faced The End Game.

Each player received a pouch of sand and had to choose whether to banish again or end the game.

All four chose to banish. Faraaz voted for Stephen. Rachel wrote Faraaz’s name. Jack chose Rachel, while Stephen also picked Faraaz.

Faraaz was banished, leaving just three players standing.

They went again, and once more all chose to banish. Rachel voted for Jack. Jack voted for Rachel. Stephen stayed true to his word and voted for Jack.

That decision sealed it. Stephen and Rachel were declared the winners!

How much did they win?

Stephen and Rachel shared a prize pot of £95,750. An impressive £19,000 of that total came from the final mission alone.

Split evenly, they each take home £47,875.

Claudia summed it up perfectly, telling them: “Two Traitors, but totally Faithful to each other.”

Both winners said they plan to spend the money on their families. Rachel hopes to treat her poorly mum to a holiday with the grandchildren.

What. A. Triumph!

