The Traitors Ireland lands on BBC One tonight: Bigger cast, smaller prize and a brand-new host

The Traitors season 4 wraps up on BBC One tonight (January 23), but fans of the scheming reality series need not despair – The Traitors Ireland is here to fill the Traitors-shaped hole.

The first-ever Irish edition aired on RTÉ One last summer to critical acclaim. But UK audiences couldn’t watch it easily – unless they used a VPN. Now, the BBC is bringing it to the UK, just in time for viewers craving more betrayal, bluffing and suspense.

The Traitors Ireland starts tonight on BBC One (Credit: BBC)

When and where to watch The Traitors Ireland

The first two episodes will drop on iPlayer at midnight tonight, with BBC One airings at 12.10am and 1am, immediately following the season 4 finale.

The series runs for 12 episodes. Episodes three and four air on BBC Three at 9pm on Monday, January 26, and on BBC One at 10.40pm that same night. Episodes five and six follow the next Monday (February 2) on BBC Three at 9pm, then BBC One at 10.40pm. iPlayer release dates for later episodes haven’t been confirmed.

Who’s hosting The Traitors Ireland?

Claudia Winkleman steps aside for this version, with Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney taking the reins. Her on-screen outfits are just as bold as Claudia’s. What’s more, Irish viewers raved about her hosting debut last year.

It’s hosted by Siobhán McSweeney from Derry Girls (Credit: BBC)

Where is The Traitors Ireland filmed?

Unlike the UK version at Ardross Castle, The Traitors Ireland is filmed at Slane Castle in Dublin. It is located in the village of Slane, within the Boyne Valley of County Meath, Ireland. The castle has been the family seat of the Conyngham family since it was built in the late 18th century.

However, while the castle provides the dramatic backdrop, contestants stayed elsewhere in the village, rather than inside the castle itself.

24 contestants enter Slane Castle to play for €50,000 (Credit: BBC)

More contestants and a smaller prize pot

The show features 24 contestants, aged 23 to 68, from a range of professions including a firefighter, teacher, doctor, gamer and retired prison officer.

While UK Traitors players compete for up to £120,000, the Irish cast is playing for a prize fund of €50,000 – around £43,000.

The Traitors Ireland starts on BBC One at 12.10am on Saturday, January 24.

