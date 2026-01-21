All the stars rumoured to be taking part in Celebrity Traitors series two: Danny Dyer to Alison Hammond

The Traitors might not even be over yet, but fans are already looking ahead and desperately trying to work out who could be heading into the castle for Celebrity Traitors series two.

The first celebrity series was a huge hit when it aired last year, with a standout line-up and a much-loved winner in Alan Carr. Off the back of its success, expectations for the second run are sky high.

With filming approaching, it’s likely some stars already know they’ve been approached. While nothing has been officially confirmed, several big names are heavily rumoured to be in the mix.

Steve is the latest name reportedly taking part (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Steve Pemberton could join Celebrity Traitors

One of the newest names linked to Celebrity Traitors is actor and comedian Steve Pemberton.

The 58-year-old BAFTA winner is believed to be in talks with producers about joining the upcoming series. According to The Sun, bosses see him as an ideal fit for the show.

A TV insider said: “Signing Steve would fill the slot for a celebrity who is obsessed with mechanics behind the programme. It was a role filled last year by Jonathan Ross, who was a long-time devotee and become one of the programme’s ‘big dogs’.”

The source added that Steve is considered a “sought-after candidate”.

Danny was asked to be on the first series (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Danny Dyer could finally sign up

Former EastEnders star Danny Dyer is another big name rumoured to be joining the cast.

Reports suggest he’s close to signing up after previously turning down the first series. Danny has since warmed to the idea and admitted he’s now a fan of the show.

Speaking on his podcast Live and Let Dyers with daughter Dani, he said: “They did sniff round me about it. It was originally a no from me because I hadn’t seen it. But I’m into it now. If you are going to do it, if you’re famous, it needs to be an indulgence project. You have to love the game.”

Alison has been eyed-up for the show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Alison Hammond reportedly in talks for Celebrity Traitors

Another name fans would love to see in the castle is Alison Hammond. The This Morning star first found fame on Big Brother, so reality TV is nothing new to her.

The Sun has reported that Alison is now in final talks to appear on Celebrity Traitors.

A source claimed: “Alison is on the BBC’s hit list for Celebrity Traitors, and she is keen.”

Alison has been very open about her love for the show and has previously said she’d like to take part. While she’s suggested she’d want to be a Faithful, many viewers think she’d be just as entertaining as a Traitor.

Daisy is rumoured to take part (Credit: YouTube)

Daisy May Cooper

Daisy May Cooper is also believed to be back in the running. She was reportedly meant to appear in the first celebrity series alongside her brother Charlie, but both had to pull out due to family commitments.

According to The Sun, Daisy is once again being considered, and fans think her sense of humour would make her a standout contestant.

Tom would be a huge signing (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tom Hiddleston could be the ultimate get for Celebrity Traitors

One of the biggest potential signings is Hollywood actor Tom Hiddleston. While there’s no official word from producers, Tom himself has admitted he’d love to take part.

Speaking on BBC Radio 2, he said: “The celebrity one would be amazing. I think the whole show, the format is just the most ingenious thing, isn’t it? It’s completely compulsive. Maybe the best television I have ever seen.

“If you are a Traitor it’s more of an acting exercise, right? It’s a game. You have to keep deceiving and cloaking. Basically lying to people. It would be interesting though. I don’t know. I think being a Faithful would be more of a curiosity scratcher somehow.”

With Tom openly putting himself forward, fans are now wondering whether the BBC could actually pull off such a huge signing.

Amanda has expressed interest (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amanda Holden still in the frame

Earlier this week, Amanda Holden has was linked to Celebrity Traitors, with reports suggesting she’s on the BBC’s radar.

According to The Sun, producers are interested if her schedule allows, as filming clashes with Britain’s Got Talent live shows. However, when her name surfaced, fan reaction was far from positive.

Fans would be thrilled to see Ruth on the show (Credit: YouTube)

Ruth Jones would be ‘incredible’ on Celebrity Traitors

Gavin & Stacey star Ruth Jones was reportedly one of the first celebrities approached after series two was confirmed.

A source previously said she “would be an incredible addition to the cast if she can fit it into her schedule”, and fans have been quick to back the idea.

Read more: How to watch The Traitors US in the UK as Maura Higgins steals the show and takes America by storm

What do you think of the possible Celebrity Traitors line-up? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!