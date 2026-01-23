Traitors fans react to James Baker’s shock banishment as he loses out to Rachel Duffy

Traitors star James Baker has fallen at the final hurdle, missing out on a seat at the last Round Table after a brutal banishment twist.

James found himself in a tense face-off with Rachel, with their fate decided not by votes, but by pure chance.

Last night ended on a cliffhanger, with viewers left reeling after the Round Table vote ended in a double tie.

Rachel and James’ Traitors fate was finally revealed in tonight’s final (Credit: BBC)the t

With the rules leaving no other option, Claudia Winkleman returned with the infamous chests of chance.

One chest held immunity. The other meant instant banishment. Viewers had to wait a full day to learn who would be spared.

When the moment finally came, Rachel pulled the shield, sealing James’s exit from the game.

Taking it on the chin, James addressed the remaining players. “It’s been amazing, I’ve learned a lot about myself.

“What a game, thank you. I have been from the start as a Traitful Faithful.”

The Traitors: James is banished

The deadlock came after two tense rounds of voting at Thursday night’s Round Table.

In the first vote, James was backed by Rachel, Jade Scott and Stephen Libby. Rachel received votes from James, Faraaz Noor and Jack Butler.

With no clear result, both players made a final plea before Claudia called for a second vote.

Stephen stuck with James. Jack also switched, saying Rachel’s defence convinced him James was more likely to be a Traitor.

Jade changed sides too, joining Faraaz in voting for Rachel. She admitted: “I really struggled with my confidence throughout this game and while I was 50/50 between the both of you, I feel that Rachel will have made the best Traitor.”

Despite the changes, the tie remained. That is when Claudia handed control to fate.

“We will leave this banishment in the hands of fate,” she told them.

Rachel reached out and shook James’ hand before they opened their chests (Credit: BBC)

Fans react to James’s banishment

Fans were glued to their screens as the chests were opened and the result confirmed.

Once Rachel was revealed to have the shield, social media quickly filled with reactions to James’s exit.

One viewer wrote on X: “James’ reactions kill me. Bye though!”

Another posted: “I think Rachel is going to be in trouble here now that James didn’t get the shield…”

A third added: “I knew she’d get it!”

Someone else said: “Absolutely loved James winding them up there. That was deserved.”

James’s departure leaves five players heading into tonight’s Traitors Final.

Remaining are Faithfuls Jade, Jack and Faraaz, along with Traitors Stephen and Rachel.

With the prize pot within touching distance, the question now is who will hold their nerve and take the win.

