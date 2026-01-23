Why didn’t Roxy find out Stephen and Rachel are Traitors? Here’s the truth

Traitors fans were seriously unimpressed last night after the show skipped one moment they were desperate to see – Roxy finding out who the Traitors are.

Roxy became the latest player to be murdered and left the game still fully backing Rachel and Stephen.

In fact, she trusted them completely.

That loyalty is exactly why fans were baffled by their decision to take her out, as she was firmly on their side right until the end.

When Roxy received her murder letter, she even tipped the pair to go all the way and win the show.

Roxy was murdered by the Traitors but fans didn’t see her finding out who they are (Credit: BBC)

Speaking straight to camera in a moment that now feels painfully awkward, Roxy said: “I would love for Stephen or Rachel to win.

“I think they’re both amazing people and think they have, hopefully, been amazing and honest throughout the process.”

Once viewers had picked their jaws up off the floor, attention quickly turned to Uncloaked.

Each episode usually shows murdered players opening the scroll revealing the Traitors.

Except this time, it did not happen. And fans were not happy.

Posting in a Traitors Facebook group, one viewer wrote: “Guys! Where is Roxy’s reaction to the scroll on Uncloaked?? It was what I was looking forward to the most!”

Another said: “Extremely odd they didn’t even show that, wasn’t it?!”

A third agreed: “Yes! I wanted to see it!”

While a fourth added: “Exactly what I was thinking! I really wanted to see it, especially since the two Traitors are literally the ones she wants to win.”

Why didn’t they show Roxy finding out who the Traitors are?

Thankfully, it looks like Roxy discovering the truth has not been cut altogether. There is some good news.

It is likely her reaction has been saved for a later moment, alongside whoever is banished next.

Roxy wants Stephen or Rachel to win (Credit: BBC)

Last night’s penultimate episode ended on a tense cliffhanger.

Rachel and James were both left vulnerable after a tie at the Round Table.

Neither received enough votes to be banished, so both were handed Chests of Chance. Their fate was left completely unresolved.

In recent episodes, murdered and banished players have often discovered the Traitors together. That pattern may explain the delay.

One viewer summed it up neatly, saying: “Maybe they filmed it with whoever was banished, and obviously they left us with a cliffhanger so couldn’t show it.”

Another added: “She will do it with the banished player tonight.”

So when can fans expect answers? All signs point to tonight’s Uncloaked episode on BBC One.

The Traitors: The Final airs at 8.30pm and Uncloaked follows straight after at 9.45pm.

Hosted by Ed Gamble, the special episode is longer than usual.

That means there should finally be time for the moment viewers – and us at ED! – have been waiting for.

