Traitors star Jessie Stride hits back at claims her stammer is ‘fake’ after her shock exit from the show

Jessie Stride has spoken out about her stammer after facing cruel accusations that she was faking it during her time on The Traitors.

The Faithful, who was murdered in last week’s BBC episode, has hit back at online trolls while explaining how her speech disorder really affects her.

Jessie has lived with a stammer since she was four and was open about her experience throughout the series.

Traitors star Jessie has spoken about her stammer following her murder in the show (Credit: BBC)

Despite that honesty, Jessie received nasty messages from some viewers claiming she was exaggerating or putting it on.

She has now responded directly in a candid video, sharing her truth and thanking supporters for their kindness.

Traitors star Jessie reveals truth about her stammer

Jessie recorded the video to express her gratitude to fans who backed her during her time on The Traitors.

She also used the moment to explain why her stammer can sound different from one scene to another.

The hairdresser revealed she had received messages questioning why her stutter appeared more noticeable in certain episodes.

Jessie opens the clip by greeting her followers as “my fabulous friends” while also signing the welcome for hard of hearing fans.

She then explains: “Even though I’m out of the game, I still feel like I have won. My purpose was never really about winning.

“Of course I would have taken the money, but that was not why I went on the show.

“My whole purpose was to raise awareness of stammering and I truly believe I’ve done that.

“I hope I’ve helped people like me who live with a stammer every single day.

“It shows we can do whatever we set our minds to.

“Your stammer does not define you and it does not have to hold you back.

“Yes it can be challenging, but sometimes we just need longer to speak.”

Traitors star Jessie Stride reveals truth about her stammer on the show (Credit: Instagram/ @jessierouxhair/ BBC)

‘A stammer is very unpredictable’

Jessie also addressed comments about why her stammer seemed stronger in some episodes than others.

She said: “People have asked why I stammer more in one episode and less in another.

“The honest answer is that I don’t know. A stammer is very unpredictable.

“People often think it’s linked to nerves, but I don’t stammer because I’m nervous.

“Nerves don’t help, but they are not the cause.”

Jessie said her heart has been warmed by messages from viewers who also live with a stammer.

She hopes her profile from the show will help push the condition into wider conversations.

“Stammering isn’t talked about enough,” she said. “We had Gareth Gates, which was great, but not much else.

“It’s important that people are educated about it.”

Jessie’s murder on The Traitors

Jessie’s exit from The Traitors came during Friday night’s episode on January 16, 2026.

She became the latest murder victim at the hands of Traitors Rachel Duffy and Stephen Libby.

The pair targeted Jessie after she began voicing suspicions that Stephen was a Traitor.

Her instincts were later confirmed during scenes on spin off show Uncloaked.

Jessie leapt from her seat and declared: “I am not just a daft lass that wears yellow and orange!”

Jessie felt vindicated when she found out Stephen IS a Traitor (Credit: BBC)

She was thrilled to learn she had been right about Stephen, though she admitted she was stunned to discover Rachel was also a Traitor.

The Traitors continues on Wednesday night at 8pm, with Stephen and Rachel facing a big decision.

They must decide who receives the Dagger, which grants two votes at the Round Table.

The Traitors airs at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday January 21, 2026.

