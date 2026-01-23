The Traitors fans warned of different start time as BBC changes schedule for tonight’s Final

The Traitors: The Final is set to dominate the nation tonight as viewers finally learn whether the Faithful can outplay the Traitors – but what time is it actually on?

Last night’s episode ended on a nail-biting cliffhanger, with Rachel and James left fighting for their place in the final.

Their fate now rests on the Chests of Chance.

Both players were seen opening their chests, but viewers were left completely in the dark.

Who had the shield and who was sent packing remains a mystery.

Claudia Winkleman will host tonight’s Traitors: The Final (Credit: BBC)

All will be revealed in tonight’s final, including who takes home the prize and wins series four.

However, fans should take note. The BBC has mixed things up with the schedule, meaning the final is not on at its usual time.

Here is everything you need to know before settling in.

The Traitors Final: Who was murdered last night?

The penultimate episode of The Traitors delivered drama from the very first moment.

Rachel and fellow Traitor Stephen chose to murder Roxy rather than Faraaz.

The decision puzzled some viewers, as Roxy had been one of their strongest supporters.

In a painful twist, Roxy even said she wanted either Rachel or Stephen to win as she read her scroll. Awkward.

The remaining players then faced a brutal mission worth £10,000 and the chance to cancel the next murder. They had to carry heavy lumps of gold through the Scottish Highlands on foot.

James pushed himself hard and was left being sick by the side of the track after throwing himself into the challenge.

But despite the strain, the group completed the task in time. The full £10,000 was added to the prize pot and the murder was annulled.

It was the Round Table that really had viewers glued to their screen, though.

Rachel appeared to turn on Stephen, questioning how he survived the cage mission weeks earlier.

The implication was clear and it put suspicion firmly on him.

Yet when the votes were cast, both Traitors stayed loyal. They wrote James’ name on their slates.

A twice-deadlocked vote between Rachel and James meant neither was banished. Instead, their future in the game was left to chance.

Rachel and James’ fate is in the hands of the Chests of Chance (Credit: BBC)

What time is The Traitors: The Final on tonight?

The BBC has thrown viewers a curveball with tonight’s finale.

Apart from the opening episode, The Traitors has aired like clockwork at 8pm every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Tonight breaks that pattern.

The final will begin at 8.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, so don’t get caught out.

There is a bonus though. The episode runs for 75 minutes, giving viewers an extra 15 minutes of tension. The show will finish at 9.45pm.

Stephen, Jade, Faraaz and Jack will all take part in one final mission, alongside either Rachel or James.

Then comes the big question. Can the Faithful finally expose the Traitor or Traitors and win the prize pot?

The Traitors Uncloaked: Is that on tonight?

The drama does not end when the final credits roll.

Ed Gamble will be back with Uncloaked, where all of this year’s finalists will be interviewed. That includes the winner or winners.

With so much to unpack, the spin off is a bumper episode. Uncloaked airs straight after the final at 9.45pm and runs for 50 minutes, finishing at 10.35pm.

We are counting down the hours until the castle doors close for the final time this series.

The only question left is how fans will fill their evenings once The Traitors comes to an end? We wish we knew!

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page

Read more: Stephen Libby just made a ‘huge blunder’ in The Traitors that could now change everything