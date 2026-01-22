Stephen Libby makes ‘huge blunder’ in The Traitors that could now change everything

Traitors viewers think Stephen Libby may have blundered at the worst possible moment, with the final now just over 24 hours away.

Stephen is on the brink of the finale, but fans fear one key misunderstanding could have flipped the result completely.

The worry comes after his late night Turret chat with fellow Traitor Rachel Duffy, where strategy and trust were both on the line.

Traitors star Stephen Duffy has made a big mistake, fans fear (Credit: BBC)

With suspicion growing around them, Stephen and Rachel discussed who to murder next and how to survive the final stretch.

Rachel laid out what she believes is the only way forward.

But fans think Stephen heard something very different.

The Traitors: Stephen makes ‘blunder’

The tense Turret scene aired at the end of Wednesday night’s episode, as both Traitors weighed up their next move.

Rachel explained they must be seen mentioning each other’s names in the castle, as staying silent would only raise eyebrows at this stage.

Stephen asked her directly: “I just need to know now that we’re going to make it to the end.”

Rachel leaned in and reassured him: “I’ve made one promise since I’ve got here. And I’ve told you I’m not breaking it.”

Relieved, Stephen replied: “Okay.”

Rachel then reassuringly added: “Please remember, nobody can stick up for one another at this point.

“And if you hear anybody repeat that I’m talking about you, it’s because I have to, to protect our alliance.”

Rachel told Stephen she has to be seen to talk about him to ‘protect their alliance’ (Credit: BBC)

However, Stephen appeared to take that as a warning sign.

In the diary room, he admitted his doubts to the cameras.

“Right, now I’m worried,” he said. “Maybe I’ve been blind because I have been actively not discussing Rachel if anyone ever brought her up.

“She might not necessarily write my name on her slate, but that doesn’t stop her sowing seeds of doubt against me.”

He finished with his own stark warning: “If I did find out that she was going against me behind my back, then… game on.”

Fans say Stephen misunderstood Rachel

Viewers at home felt Rachel’s message was clear, but they believe Stephen completely missed the point.

That confusion could prove disastrous if it shifts his loyalty or game plan before the final vote.

After the episode, an unofficial Traitors fan account posted on X: “Rachel basically just told Stephen that she’s no longer blindly supporting him…. That could’ve been a big mistake.”

Others quickly disagreed.

One viewer replied: “She didn’t say that at all did she! He misunderstood it!”

Another added: “I think the way she said it may have been misinterpreted.”

A third wrote: “Yeah I think he may have interpreted that weirdly. Realistically, if she never even mentions his name that makes both of them look suspicious.”

Someone else summed it up: “She said he has to understand that she’ll have to talk about him in the castle and not to read anything into it.”

Terrible timing for such a big mix up!

Stephen told the cameras it is ‘game on’ with Rachel (Credit: BBC)

Who will Rachel and Stephen murder next?

The Traitors have narrowed their next victim down to two names: Faraaz Noor or Roxy Wilson.

Their choice followed Faraaz openly questioning whether Rachel is a Traitor.

They also believe killing Roxy could point suspicion towards James Baker.

Before making their decision, Stephen admitted: “Every decision we make now is going to decide whether or not we make it to that end game.”

Rachel agreed: “If we make the wrong one at this stage in the game, it could cost either of us our place.”

The tension could not be higher.

