Traitors fans have ‘evidence’ that Stephen Libby will stab Rachel Duffy in the back

The Traitors returns tonight and fans are bracing themselves for Stephen Libby to stab fellow Traitor Rachel Duffy in the back.

Rachel and Stephen have been operating as a team inside the castle, repeatedly promising loyalty as they navigate the game together.

But with the BBC series now in its final week, viewers think that promise may be about to unravel in dramatic fashion.

Stephen Libby has been branded ‘sly’ by fans who think he will betray Rachel Duffy (Credit: BBC)

Stephen has been labelled “false and sly” by fans, with many convinced he will turn on Rachel to secure the win.

Some viewers even believe they have spotted clear proof that a betrayal is coming.

The Traitors: Fans fear Stephen will double cross Rachel

Tonight’s episode picks up after last Friday’s huge cliffhanger, which left the remaining players reeling.

At the dinner party, Claudia Winkleman announced there would be no murder thanks to a new twist.

Instead, the Traitors must secretly hand a special dagger to one contestant.

That dagger gives its recipient two votes at the next Round Table. At this stage, just three votes are enough to see someone banished.

Rachel and Stephen were shown quietly discussing who should receive the dagger. They can even give it to a fellow Traitor, which sparked fears Rachel might use it to vote Stephen out.

However, most fans believe the danger lies the other way around.

‘Proof’ Stephen will betray Rachel

Fans have been analysing every moment of this year’s series, with one question dominating the discussion.

Will Stephen sacrifice Rachel to save himself?

One viewer thinks the answer is already clear.

Earlier in the series, Stephen voted to banish fellow Traitor Fiona Hughes. After her exit, he broke down in tears and repeatedly apologised.

Stephen said he felt terrible, describing Fiona as a close friend.

Fans think Stephen’s ‘crocodile tears’ is proof he could betray Rachel (Credit: BBC)

Now, fans are questioning whether those emotions were genuine.

His reaction has been dismissed as “crocodile tears”, with viewers suggesting it proves he can betray allies without remorse.

Posting in the Traitors UK Facebook group, one fan wrote: “Stephen will find it easiest to betray Rachel. Look at his crocodile tears for Fiona. He’s glib, false and sly.”

Another added: “I think everyone may just be surprised and Stephen may shock us all…”

Looking ahead to the final prize scenes, one viewer said: “If one of them steals, it will be Stephen…”

Another agreed: “It would be a real twist if Stephen throws Rachel under the bus.”

What time is The Traitors on tonight?

The Traitors airs at 8pm tonight, on Wednesday January 21, 2026. The episode runs for one hour on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

There are just three episodes left, so the tension is only going to rise.

The penultimate episode airs tomorrow at the same time, Thursday evening, before a scheduling change for the final.

The Traitors Final will air at 8.30pm on Friday and will run until 9.45pm.

That extra 15 minutes may not feel like enough for everything still to come!

