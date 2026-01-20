Traitors fans fear Rachel Duffy is set to do this very savage move to ‘stab Stephen Libby in the back’

Traitors fans fear that Rachel Duffy could be about to sacrifice fellow Traitor Stephen Libby by stabbing him in the back – literally.
Rachel and Stephen are the last Traitors standing and, until now, have looked solid as they edge towards the final.
Despite being offered the chance to recruit another player twice, they turned it down both times.
They have instead chosen to back each other.
Rachel has previously promised she would never write Stephen’s name down.
But viewers now fear that promise could be about to disappear as the pressure ramps up.
The Traitors: Is Stephen about to be betrayed?
The latest episode ended on a tense cliffhanger after Claudia Winkleman delivered a major twist at the dinner party.
Claudia stunned the players by revealing that there would be no murder. Instead, one contestant will be awarded a Dagger.
The Dagger gives its holder two votes at the next Round Table, a move that could completely shift the balance.
At this stage, just three votes are enough to see someone banished.
Later in the Turret, Claudia confirmed to Rachel and Stephen that any player could receive the Dagger, including either of them.
That revelation immediately set alarm bells ringing for fans who fear Stephen could be in serious danger.
Over in the Traitors UK Facebook fan group, viewers quickly latched onto a brutal theory.
Many believe Rachel could take the Dagger and use both votes against Stephen.
‘Oh please, no!’
One worried fan wrote: “I just had a nightmare. Rachel gave herself the two votes and voted for Stephen. Others backed her up and he’s out. Oh please, God, no.”
Another replied: “Oh no hope you are wrong I want Stephen to win now that Jessie has gone but from the start I thought Rachel would throw Stephen under the bus.”
A third added: “Wouldn’t put it past her!”
Someone else said: “Depending on how much heat is on Stephen that would actually be the best way to get him out.
“Don’t forget at the begining of the series, Rachel had a mindset of playing her own game and would not hesitate to throw a traitor under the bus.
“This could be one of the biggest series shocks if this is the case My god this could cause havoc.”
Who will get the Dagger?
Despite her vow to protect Stephen, Rachel has made it clear she wants to win this year’s Traitors at all costs.
She has already hinted that turning on him could be on the cards.
Jessie Stride made it clear she suspected Stephen was a Traitor before she was murdered, putting him firmly under the spotlight.
While discussing whether killing Jessie would make things worse for him, Rachel had warned Stephen: “They are completely hungry for blood.”
She added: “I’ll support you but this is a pivotal point in the game. It’s your game but I also need it to be the right decision for both of us.”
Rachel may be standing by Stephen for now, but fans are not convinced it will last. Eek!
