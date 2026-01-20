Traitors fans fear Rachel Duffy is set to do this very savage move to ‘stab Stephen Libby in the back’

Traitors fans fear that Rachel Duffy could be about to sacrifice fellow Traitor Stephen Libby by stabbing him in the back – literally.

Rachel and Stephen are the last Traitors standing and, until now, have looked solid as they edge towards the final.

Despite being offered the chance to recruit another player twice, they turned it down both times.

They have instead chosen to back each other.

Traitors fans fear Rachel is about to turn on Stephen with this brutal move (Credit: BBC)

Rachel has previously promised she would never write Stephen’s name down.

But viewers now fear that promise could be about to disappear as the pressure ramps up.

The Traitors: Is Stephen about to be betrayed?

The latest episode ended on a tense cliffhanger after Claudia Winkleman delivered a major twist at the dinner party.

Claudia stunned the players by revealing that there would be no murder. Instead, one contestant will be awarded a Dagger.

The Dagger gives its holder two votes at the next Round Table, a move that could completely shift the balance.

At this stage, just three votes are enough to see someone banished.

Later in the Turret, Claudia confirmed to Rachel and Stephen that any player could receive the Dagger, including either of them.

That revelation immediately set alarm bells ringing for fans who fear Stephen could be in serious danger.

They wonder if she will take the Dagger and vote twice for Stephen (Credit: BBC)

Over in the Traitors UK Facebook fan group, viewers quickly latched onto a brutal theory.

Many believe Rachel could take the Dagger and use both votes against Stephen.

‘Oh please, no!’

One worried fan wrote: “I just had a nightmare. Rachel gave herself the two votes and voted for Stephen. Others backed her up and he’s out. Oh please, God, no.”

Another replied: “Oh no hope you are wrong I want Stephen to win now that Jessie has gone but from the start I thought Rachel would throw Stephen under the bus.”

A third added: “Wouldn’t put it past her!”

Someone else said: “Depending on how much heat is on Stephen that would actually be the best way to get him out.

“Don’t forget at the begining of the series, Rachel had a mindset of playing her own game and would not hesitate to throw a traitor under the bus.