The Traitors star Jack Butler came under fire for his reaction to learning that Stephen Libby and Rachel Duffy were Traitors last night (Friday, January 23).

Jack, 29, made it to the final three; however, his fate was sealed when Faraaz was banished by the Traitors.

Jack was banished (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors star Jack Butler banished in endgame

Last night saw Stephen, Rachel, Jack, and Faraaz Noor make it to the endgame.

However, it was curtains for Faraaz, who was banished by Stephen and Rachel.

Unbeknownst to him, Jack had already lost; however, he opted to banish again, this time hoping to banish Rachel.

However, Rachel and Stephen teamed up again, banishing Jack and splitting the £95,750 prize pot between them.

Jack left the castle, not knowing the truth about Stephen and Rachel being Traitors.

However, he did find out soon after, in scenes shown on Uncloaked.

Jack found out who the Traitors were after his banishment (Credit: BBC)

Jack’s reaction to finding out who the Traitors are

In a piece to camera, Jack was seen opening an envelope to find out who the Traitors were.

“Here we go. Here we gooo,” he said.

“Rachel and Stephen. Woahhh,” he continued, before letting out a chuckle.

“They obviously had a tactic, they had a strategy, and they executed it with perfection because they’ve won,” he said, looking disappointed.

It was a stark contrast to Faraaz’s reaction to finding out who the Traitors were. The 22-year-old from Middlesbrough was in stitches after finding out that Rachel and Stephen had been playing against him the whole time, something fans were quick to point out.

Jack’s reaction was criticised (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors fans criticise Jack’s reaction

Taking to X, fans of the show took aim at Jack’s reaction, with some fans claiming he looked bitter.

“The differences in Faraaz and Jack’s reaction to finding out who the traitors are is sending me into orbit,” one fan tweeted.

“Haha Jack is bitter he lost, quickly rushing through the names of Traitors. The Traitors worked every night, you did [bleep] all to deserve the money,” another said.

“Not Jack being bitter,” a third wrote. “The differences in the reactions between Faraaz and Jack to finding out who the Traitors are says an awful lot about their characters,” another remarked.

However, some fans leapt to Jack’s defence.

“Reckon Jack felt especially betrayed as him and Stephen were locked in stride as close friends the whole game. I don’t blame him for looking defeated,” one fan tweeted.

“Both had completely valid reactions to being moments away from a life-changing sum of money in a game show. Jack is allowed to be disappointed, and he accepted it without being rude or insulting to Stephen or Rachel,” another said.

The Traitors season four is available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.

