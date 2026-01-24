The Traitors star Rachel Duffy revealed the truth about her FBI training last night (Friday, January 23), leaving fans in stitches.

Rachel, 42, and fellow Traitor Stephen Libby, 32, became the first Traitor duo to win the show during last night’s finale.

Stephen and Rachel won last night (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors star Rachel Duffy’s FBI training

Earlier in the series, Rachel revealed to her fellow players that she had received FBI training before entering the castle.

She claimed that this meant that she could read people’s body language and suss out who was a Traitor and who was a Faithful.

In the final, she managed to convince Faraaz to banish Jade, after claiming she’d spotted micro-expressions from the PHD student that signalled she was a Traitor.

She told the 22-year-old that Jade would clench her jaw when lying, something Faraaz believed. They ended up banishing Jade, who was, in fact, a Faithful.

Faraaz later fell victim to Stephen and Rachel in the endgame, as did Jack, being banished from the castle.

This made Stephen and Rachel the first Traitor duo to win the show, and made Rachel the first female Traitor to win the show.

Rachel had ‘FBI training’ before the castle…apparently (Credit: BBC)

The truth behind Traitors star Rachel’s FBI training

However, during an appearance on The Traitors Uncloaked last night, Rachel revealed the truth behind her FBI training claim.

“I was very careful with my words. I said that I was trained by a former FBI agent. That’s correct, but a really loose interpretation of it,” she said.

“The four-month online course was more like a one-day course and an e-book, but still by a former FBI agent.

“So it was tactical skills in negotiating with difficult people, and there were 21 very difficult people in that castle,” she then continued.

“It’s the art of distraction.”

Rachel revealed the truth (Credit: BBC)

Fans in stitches over Rachel’s confession

Fans of the show were left in stitches over Rachel’s admission.

“When Rachel said FBI, she meant FB Aye,” one fan tweeted.

“Rachel’s ‘FBI training’ being a one-day course and an ebook has absolutely sent me into orbit,” another said.

“I knew she was lying about the FBI training. Another lie [laughing emojis] Rachel girl, how will your friends & family ever trust you again,” a third wrote.

“Tbf, that is hilarious from Rachel that her ‘FBI training’ was basically an e-book! Beautifully played, though I still didn’t like the way she went for Ross that time,” another remarked.

“Rachel’s FBI training actually being a 1-day course and an ebook, is the perfect ending,” a fifth added.

“Rachel really is something else all that FBI stuff was BS just ‘a one day course and an e-book'” another laughed.

