Traitors Series 4 star Roxy, 32, has shown off her baby bump following news that she is pregnant with her first child.

Roxy is competing on the latest series of the hit BBC show, which is fronted by icon Claudia Winkleman. As she remains in the game, she is currently playing as a Faithful.

Her mum, Judy, also competed during the same series. However, she was banished from the Round Table early on.

During a recent appearance on This Morning, Judy revealed her daughter was expecting a child. “Can I just say – our Roxy is having a baby!” she said to presenters Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard. It will be Judy’s 12th grandchild, who is due in June.

And now, in a new update, Roxy has debuted her bump.

Roxy is pregnant with her first child (Credit: BBC)

Pregnant Traitors star Roxy shows off baby bump

In an Instagram video shared 21 hours ago, Roxy uploaded a clip of herself wearing red pajamas with zebras all over.

“Me and the bump are Traitors ready,” she said as she stroked her stomach.

Roxy explained she was “full of flu” while waiting for last night’s explosive episode to air.

In her caption, she wrote: “Zebra PJs at the ready. Less than 1 hour to go, surely I can’t be the only one counting down?! #thetraitors#traitorsuk.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roxy (@roxyw_xo)

‘Congrats Roxy!’

Fans took to the comments section to congratulate Roxy as they tuned in for last night’s episode.

“You are so lovely Roxy and amazing lady to watch and well done for standing up for yourself. Big hugs xxx,” one user wrote.

“Congrats Roxy, that episode was crazy with Harriet,” another person shared.

“Congrats Roxy!! And that episode was…. WOW!” a third remarked.

“Congratulations x. We love you in our house,” a fourth said.

Read more: Traitors murder could ‘backfire’ as viewers predict another ‘Harriet-style breakdown’ from Matthew tonight

The Traitors continues at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursday January 14, 2026.

So what do you think? Did you know Roxy was pregnant? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!