Traitors winner Stephen Libby shocks fans as he reveals his prize money still hasn’t dropped into his bank

Traitors winner Stephen Libby has shocked fans after revealing he still hasn’t received his winnings from the show.

Stephen made the claim on live TV today – more than 48 hours after he was seen triumphing alongside Rachel Duffy.

The pair fooled their co-stars all the way to the end of this year’s Traitors, meaning they were awarded a staggering £95,750 to share.

But Stephen says he is still waiting for his half of the cash to drop into his bank.

Traitors winner Stephen Libby says he still hasn’t received his prize money (Credit: ITV)

Traitors winner Stephen waiting for prize money

Following the nail-biting final, both Stephen and Rachel are due £47,875 each.

Their partnership kept viewers hooked as they promised to stick together until the very end.

Both told host Claudia Winkleman they planned to spend the winnings on their families. Stephen said he wants to “give back” to his parents, while Rachel hopes to take her mum – who has Parkinson’s and dementia – on holiday.

But even though series 4 was filmed last summer, Stephen revealed on ITV’s This Morning that the money has yet to hit his account.

When hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shepard asked if he had received the cash, he said: “The money is not in there yet. I’m not checking because I want to get a nice surprise when it finally comes in.”

Viewers have been left cross for him.

One wrote on X: “The Traitors was filmed several months ago, so somewhat surprising that Stephen hasn’t received his winnings yet.”

Another added: “I can understand them not paying until it aired, as expect a non-disclosure was signed. But it should have been sent first thing today.”

And one fan simply said: “BBC just pay him and Rachel, they won fair and square.”

ED! has reached out to the BBC for comment.

Stephen won The Traitors 2026 with fellow Traitor Rachel Duffy (Credit: BBC)

Stephen quits job after Traitors win

Stephen will need the prize cash soon.

He also revealed he’s left his job as a cyber security consultant at Synack, an IT security firm.

“I’ve left my job so the money will be allowing me to survive,” he told Cat and Ben.

He also said he plans to add to his very quirky wardrobe once the cash arrives, with “new jumpsuits” being on the cards.

The chat then turned lighthearted when Cat teased him about how many suitcases he took to Ardross Castle.

Stephen replied: “I had two suitcases and a hope and a prayer. There was a limit, I went to the nth degree.”

Cat then joked that she hopes to go for a “wee boogie” with him the next time he rocks a jumpsuit for a night out.

Read more: Traitors winner Rachel Duffy sparks feud rumours as co-star noticeably missing from her girls’ trip

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page