Traitors winner Rachel Duffy shares emotional statement as she confirms the death of her mum Anne

Traitors winner Rachel Duffy has shared heartbreaking news that her much-loved mum Anne has died.

Rachel, 42, confirmed the loss on social media this morning, just days after she triumphed on the BBC show with Stephen Libby.

The star had spoken openly on The Traitors about wanting to use her £47, 875 share of the prize to treat Anne to a special holiday.

But now Rachel, who has three young children, has revealed Anne has tragically died.

Sharing an emotional statement on Instagram today, Rachel wrote: “We are heartbroken to share the passing of our wee mummy.

“We kindly ask for privacy as our family grieves during this difficult time.”

Anne had been living in a care home in Northern Ireland and had been battling both Parkinson’s disease and dementia.

She was diagnosed with Parkinson’s at just 47, which Rachel had reflected on during the series run.

Earlier in the The Traitors, Rachel shared a touching photo of Anne sitting in a chair while holding a white T shirt.

It read: “My daughter is a Traitor.”

Posting the shot online at the time, Rachel told followers: “‘Don’t get caught!’

“Words of wisdom from my wee mummy Anne who is not only my motivation on The Traitors but my inspiration in real life.

“ Mummy was just 47 when she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s (4 years older than I am now) and now faces dementia but still amazes me and my family every single day.

“Everything she has done for me and my four siblings is nothing short of incredible. Sharing caring responsibilities over the years for her has been a privilege and we are so proud to call her our mum.

“She wanted to show off her T shirt so say hi and be kind or I might just murder you.”

Rachel also received a message of support from Alzheimers Association. The charity had told Rachel: “Thank you so much for sharing your story, Rachel. If you ever need any support or advice, we’re here for you.”

Rachel’s hopes for mum Anne

Rachel entered The Traitors saying she wanted to win for her mum, a sentiment she repeated during Friday night’s emotional final.

Speaking to Claudia Winkleman, Rachel explained what the prize would mean for her family.

Claudia had said her as they sat in the library together: “Let’s talk about your mum.”

Rachel replied: “When you know her memories are going and you have the opportunity to help her create the nicest ones ever, that is very precious. So I’m going to win it if Stephen’s head doesn’t get turned by the money.”

Stephen stayed loyal and the pair secured a joint prize of £95, 750, which they have halved.

Stephen appeared alone on ITV’s This Morning yesterday to discuss the win, with Rachel noticeably absent.

It is now clear why she wasn’t on the daytime show.

