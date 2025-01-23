Fans of The Traitors were left gasping tonight (January 23) after Frankie chose Charlotte to identify whether she is a Traitor or Faithful.

During tonight’s mission, the contestants were informed that the person who raises the most money would have the power to pick one contestant and ask them one-on-one whether they are a Traitor or Faithful.

Frankie secured the most money in tonight’s mission (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors: Frankie wins challenge and picks Charlotte

At the end of the episode, host Claudia Winkleman told the group that Frankie raised the most cash. With the heat on Alexander throughout tonight’s show, he helped Frankie win the mission. As a result, he was hoping she would pick him so he could identify he was a Faithful.

However, in a shocking twist, Frankie picked Charlotte, who was recruited by Minah to be a Traitor halfway through the series.

After throwing fan-favourite Minah under the bus last night, viewers were hoping Frankie would choose Charlotte to ruin her game. Luckily for them, she did!

“Oh wow, Frankie’s so sure Charlotte’s a faithful…this is going to be epic!” one user wrote on X.

“CHARLOTTE YOU’RE COOKED MA’AM,” another person shared.

“SHE CHOSE CHARLOTTE IT’S SO OVER,” a third remarked.

“FRANKIE YES I NEVER DOUBTED YOU,” a fourth viewer said.

“OH MY GOD,” a fifth user wrote.

“I just gasped,” a sixth person declared.

Viewers will watch Charlotte confess to Frankie during tomorrow night’s finale.

Freddie was banished from the roundtable (Credit: BBC)

Freddie banished from the roundtable

After being recruited by Charlotte last night to be a Traitor, Freddie was the latest contestant to be voted off the show.

While trying to convince the group he was a Faithful, he accidentally slipped up after saying Minah told him that Leanne secured the shield during the previous mission. The group quickly clocked that his story didn’t add up as Minah had already exited the show when he said she told him.

Unfortunately for him, everyone at the round table voted for Freddie, including fellow Traitor Charlotte.

“I feel so bad for Freddie, he never wanted to be a traitor bro,” one user wrote.

“Poor Freddie I feel bad for him,” another shared.

“I genuinely feel so bad for Freddie, he was only a Traitor for one day, he deserved better,” a third remarked.

“I feel so bad for Freddie,” a fourth wrote.

The Traitors finale airs tomorrow (January 24) at 9pm on BBC One.

