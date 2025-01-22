The Traitors stars could be sued for “hundreds and thousands” of pounds for breaking BBC‘s rules on the game show, one contestant has claimed.

The hit show, fronted by Claudia Winkleman, returned to television on New Year’s Day. While fans couldn’t get enough of the game of deception, the contestants are under immense pressure.

Jaz Singh from Season 2 of The Traitors has revealed a behind-the-scenes secret, that could burn a huge hole in the contestants’ pockets.

Jaz Singh has shared the consequences of breaking the BBC rule (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors stars can be sued over BBC rule break

The Traitors is filmed in the Scottish Highlands well in advance before it hits our screens. So naturally, the contestants know all the secrets about the game. It also includes any shake-up that can change the fate of the faithful or traitors.

Jaz told The Sun about the massive fine contestants risk facing if they violate the agreement they are made to sign.

He said: “You have to get a ton of stuff prepared, how you’re going to deliver this information to various family members to keep this a secret, because you’re under an NDA, and they will sue you for hundreds of thousands of pounds of TV damages if this gets leaked.”

The traitors and faithful are expected to remain tight-lipped about the show until it finishes airing.

Meanwhile, talking about the process of entering the show, Jaz said: “So it is such a tactful process, and then to get on eventually, it’s mind-blowing. You are playing the game before you even enter that castle before you even get a tap on the shoulder before you put the blindfolds on before Claudia says ‘hello’.”

Traitors stars under pressure to keep their secrets safe (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

The prize money

The show’s eventual winner takes home a pretty impressive sum. The maximum prize for the BBC show is £120,000. And the winner of the last season, Harry, took home a whopping £95,000.

The contestants of The Traitors have all shared their plans for the winnings. Alexander said he would donate it to charity, leaving viewers emotional.

Meanwhile, Traitor Charlotte said she would use the money towards her IVF treatment.

The Traitors airs Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 9pm on BBC One.

Read more: Maura Higgins reveals she’s turned down Celebrity Traitors appearance

Are you watching The Traitors? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.