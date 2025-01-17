Viewers of The Traitors want fan-favourite Alexander to win the cash prize after he revealed he would donate the money to charity.

During Friday night’s episode (January 17), Alexander said that if he were to win a portion of the money, he would give his money to a charity after his younger brother, who was diagnosed with Global developmental delay, died during his teens.

He explained that his brother had “special needs” and used to go to a summer camp. “I would love to send some money their way to keep them going because it gives parents a break,” he told the remaining contestants.

Alexander revealed he would donate his cash prize to charity (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors fans root for Alexander

Playing as a Faithful, viewers expressed how they are rooting for Alexander more than ever after tonight’s show.

“Alexander just give him the prize money now,” one user wrote on X.

“Rooting for Alexander all the way now. What a selfless man,” another person shared.

“oh god alexander you make me love you more every single day,” a third remarked.

“Alexander wants to donate to CHARITY he couldn’t get any better,” a fourth fan wrote.

“the only faithful i want to win is alexander, otherwise i’m team traitors,” a fifth user said.

Alexander is playing as a Faithful (Credit: BBC)

‘It gives respite for parents’

In an interview with BBC for the show, Alexander said the charity of choice is The Royal Mencap Society.

“My brother used to go to a Mencap holiday every year and it gives respite for parents so that special needs kids can have a holiday and so can parents, which was awesome,” he said.

“I was a carer at Mencap five years running and I really enjoyed it, my brother really enjoyed it and my parents got a break too and I’d like to help bankroll that a bit.”

Alexander also said he would spend some of the money to buy a flat.

Read more: The Traitors fans fear for Minah’s downfall after recruiting Charlotte as a Traitor

Are you enjoying series 3 of The Traitors? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.