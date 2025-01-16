Fans of The Traitors are worried that Minah could be in trouble after deciding to recruit Charlotte as a Traitor.

During Wednesday night’s (January 15) episode, Linda became the second Traitor to be banished from the round table. As a result, Minah became the last Traitor standing.

At the end of the show, Minah was told by host Claudia Winkleman that she needed to recruit another Traitor. The chosen contestant had the choice to either join her or be murdered on the spot. Carrying on this series’ tradition of only having female Traitors, Minah picked Charlotte.

Minah recruited Charlotte to be a Traitor (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors fans fear for Minah’s downfall

Tonight (January 16), it was revealed that Charlotte had agreed to join Minah and passed on getting murdered. However, viewers fear that Charlotte might be planning Minah’s exit.

Following tonight’s banishment, Freddie told Charlotte that he believed Minah was a strong candidate for being a Traitor. Keeping his suspicions to herself, Charlotte admitted she wasn’t going to tell Minah so it could potentially later benefit her.

“Don’t you dare double cross our icon Minah Charlotte, she is the only icon we have left,” one user wrote on X.

“Minah and Charlotte are definitely already planning how to scapegoat the other,” another person shared.

“Minah is finito. Wrong decision. Charlotte has played her,” a third remarked.

“Charlotte looked disgusted when she saw Minah as a traitor,” a fourth viewer stated.

“I think imo best end scenario I would like is that Minah gets caught and Charlotte takes all the money,” a fifth shared.

“Charlotte is ready to throw Minah under the bus,” a sixth said.

Fans fear for Minah’s future on the show (Credit: BBC)

Alex banished at the round table

During Thursday’s show, Charlotte and Minah survived another round table. However, it was bad luck for Alex after contestants suspected he slipped up earlier in the episode.

“Justice for Alex,” one user said.

“A traitor would be careful with their words. It was clear Alex was a faithful. Even Armani wouldn’t say that,” another person shared.

“Aww poor Alex. That was quite emotional,” a third insisted.

