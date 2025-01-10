The Traitors: Claudia Winkleman reveals injury on set that resulted in being treated by a vet

The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman has revealed that she suffered an injury on the set that meant she had to be treated by a vet.

The 52-year-old presenter, who fronts the BBC game show, will be promoting the third series on The Graham Norton Show tonight (January 10). During the interview, Claudia spilled some behind-the-scenes gossip while filming.

The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman reveals injury on set

While shooting the third series of The Traitors last year, Claudia revealed to Graham Norton that she “did her back in”. As a result, she asked if she could see a physio.

“We are in the middle of nowhere so that wasn’t easy,” Claudia admitted.

I feel about Traitors like people feel about an offspring – you’re so glad when people love it.

“When this chap turned up the producer asked me not to be chatty with him – I thought she meant I was not to talk about what was going on in the production, so I asked him who else he had treated and he said: ‘Two shire horses and a miniature Dachshund,'” she continued.

Claudia soon realised that production didn’t want her to know he was a vet!

Claudia’s ‘nerves’

With five episodes already aired, Claudia also revealed that she was nervous about the new series.

“I am always very nervous that people aren’t watching and then incredibly grateful that they are,” she said. Claude added: “I feel about Traitors like people feel about an offspring – you’re so glad when people love it. I can’t say much but the producers are so clever and there are lots of twists and turns coming,” she said.

As for her fashion inspiration this time around, Claudia revealed that Princess Anne and Sarah Brightman were on the mood board.

“We’ve already decided on next year’s – I’ll be dressing as Gerald from Clarkson’s Farm!” she added.

