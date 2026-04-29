David Haye is reportedly set to sue ITV for £10 million over the editing on I’m A Celebrity.

The boxer, 45, is allegedly claiming ITV’s editing has done “irreparable damage to his brand” and is looking for compensation.

David isn’t happy (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star David Haye ‘to sue ITV’

Following the chaotic I’m A Celebrity final, David has reportedly instructed his lawyers to contact ITV. He is also allegedly demanding a full investigation into the editing of this series of I’m A Celebrity South Africa.

Speaking to The Sun, a source alleged: “David is absolutely gung-ho about all of this — he is incandescent with rage about how the whole series has been handled and feels he’s being made a scapegoat by ITV. He believes he was deliberately edited to be the pantomime villain and made to look misogynistic, aggressive, and a bully.

“He can cite examples — such as the Gemma Collins ‘fat-shaming’ moment, which used clever editing and snide eye-rolls, etc to make his remark look damning,” they then claimed.

David is reportedly suing ITV (Credit: ITV)

David Haye ‘incandescent with rage’ over I’m A Celebrity editing

The source then continued, claiming David’s lawyers are going through the series with a “fine-toothed comb” to find more evidence.

“He is going for damages as a result of the ‘propaganda’ aired against him to recover lost earnings, which lawyers believe could total up to £10million. David previously had talks with Netflix about a show, and these have halted, while other brand deals appear to have been paused,” they then alleged.

ED! has contacted ITV and David’s representatives for comment.

The boxer’s time in the jungle wasn’t without incident (Credit: ITV)

David’s controversial time on the show

David’s time on the show was controversial to say the least.

During his time on the show, David was accused of “bullying” Adam Thomas. The star also came under fire for allegedly fat-shaming Gemma Collins and for his misogynistic comments.

The star came under heavy fire after sharing his “ugly bird” theory, in which he claimed: “Most ugly girls realise they gotta have a personality, to banter and tell jokes and [bleep], so people overlook the fact that they’re not aesthetically amazing straight away.”

He doubled down on his comments during an appearance on This Morning last week, saying: “It’s the truth. Ugly girls have better personalities than traditionally beautiful supermodels.”

He also hit out at “stupid people” on Instagram over the weekend, after a poll he hosted found that 85% of voters disagreed with his stance on his so-called theory.

Read more: ‘I don’t feel like I’m fully recovered’: Ashley Roberts ‘angry’ following I’m A Celebrity final as Amanda Holden slams ‘horrific’ Jimmy Bullard and David Haye

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