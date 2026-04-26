‘Cruel’ David Haye doubles down on ‘pretty privilege’ row in shock new video: ‘Ugly fat girls need to do more’

I’m A Celebrity star David Haye has doubled down on his comments about “pretty privilege” in a new video on Instagram.

The boxer, 45, came under fire during his time on the show over his “misogynistic” comments about “ugly birds”.

David sparked controversy on the show (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star David Haye’s ‘misogynistic’ comments

During his time in South Africa, David shocked his campmates and viewers alike with his comments about “ugly birds”.

The star was speaking about his partner when he said that she has “the personality of an ugly bird”.

Explaining his bizarre comments, he said: “Most ugly girls realise they gotta have a personality, to banter and tell jokes and [bleep], so people overlook the fact that they’re not aesthetically amazing straight away.

“It’s called ugly duckling syndrome. Where you get them when girls are ugly, when they start off, and then they get prettier as they get older, but they’ve still got the personality of when they were ugly,” he then said.

David doubled down on his comments during an appearance on This Morning last week.

“It’s the truth. Ugly girls have better personalities than traditionally beautiful supermodels,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Haye (@davidhaye)

I’m A Celebrity star David Haye hits out on Instagram

Taking to his Instagram today (Sunday, April 26), in a video for his 531k followers to see, David again doubled down on his comments about “ugly” girls, while out driving.

“So I did a poll yesterday, and I was very shocked at the results. Couldn’t believe it,” he said.

“Apparently, I’m wrong. I asked ‘Am I right or am I wrong?’, or am I correct in my opinions, or am I incorrect? Over 85% of people said I was incorrect. God damn. I wasn’t expecting that. I thought I was right,” he said.

He then said that he “always thought” that girls who “happen to win the human lottery that are tall, attractive to the masses, have it easier going through life” he said – clarifying he meant the “proper supermodels,” not the “chubby little Instagram models” – don’t have a good personality.

David came under fire (Credit: Cover Images)

David slammed

He then said that an unattractive girl with parents who are “short, fat and ugly” have had to work to get their personality better to be more appealing.

“People get triggered,” he said. He then fumed that you can’t “bring up ugly fat girls need to do more than tall beautiful girls”.

He then hit out at the result of his poll again, saying there’s “not a lot of sensible people left in the world.”

His followers slammed him in the comment section.

“You get a number of things wrong – including holding your phone to film yourself whilst driving. You are coming across as somewhat of a plank,” one follower said.

“The fact that you don’t understand why you’re wrong is absolutely wild,” another wrote.

“Look David, sometimes in life certain things should be kept to yourself, especially if you’re in the public eye,” a third said.

“Are you really this in need of publicity?” another asked. “Your opinions are cruel & offensive. Until you are perfect, then keep nasty comments to yourself! Beauty is in the eye of the beholder,” a fifth said.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity hit by fresh Adam Thomas and David Haye ‘bullying’ row as boxer rages: ‘You’re not a worthy winner’

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