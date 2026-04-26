I’m A Celebrity hit by fresh Adam Thomas and David Haye ‘bullying’ row as boxer rages: ‘You’re not a worthy winner’

The live final of I’m A Celebrity on Friday night (April 24) turned into a full-on explosive showdown, with drama between Adam Thomas and David Haye spilling well beyond the closing moments of the ITV show.

What should have been a celebratory end to the series instead saw tempers flare, a crown thrown, and tensions continuing off-camera.

Adam was crowned winner on the show (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity live final chaos

Friday’s live final of I’m A Celebrity quickly spiralled into chaos, with David Haye and Jimmy Bullard repeatedly clashing with Adam Thomas during the broadcast.

David hit out several times at Adam, accusing him of portraying himself as the “victim” in what has been described as the series’ “bullying” row. Jimmy also took aim at ITV itself, as well as Adam and presenting duo Ant and Dec, criticising the editing of the “C-bombs” Adam allegedly used during a heated trial clash in South Africa.

The tension escalated further when Jimmy also confronted Ant after the presenter challenged his claim that Adam had been “intimidating” when reacting angrily to quitting the trial.

Despite Adam issuing apologies during the show, both Jimmy and David continued to disrupt proceedings and were eventually removed from the studio. Adam also did not appear on the spin-off show Unpacked, despite being crowned winner of the series.

David lashed out (Credit: ITV)

More details emerge over I’m A Celebrity live final

Now, further details have emerged about what reportedly happened once filming wrapped on I’m A Celebrity’s live final.

According to The Sun, Adam immediately removed his crown after the show ended and threw it to the floor.

David is then said to have continued the confrontation backstage, reportedly telling him: “You’re not a worthy winner”.

Adam, formerly of Waterloo Road, is reported to have responded by saying: “This is bullying”.

Representatives for both David Haye and Adam Thomas have been contacted for comment

Jimmy and David were kicked out of the studio (Credit: ITV)

David Haye and Jimmy Bullard reveal why they weren’t on Unpacked

Following their dramatic live final appearance, Jimmy Bullard and David Haye were noticeably absent from the spin off show Unpacked.

Footage obtained by The Sun showed the pair leaving the studios with security present.

“We’ve been kicked out the show. What’s that about? Genuinely,” David could be heard saying.

Speaking on a camera phone, David then appeared to ask: “Jimmy, tell them what happened?”

“We got kicked out,” Jimmy replied. David then responded: “Why have you been kicked out?”

“For trying to tell the truth,” Jimmy said.

A source later claimed: “Some campmates were uncomfortable being on stage with David and Jimmy, so we sent them home during Unpacked.”

The fallout from the I’m A Celebrity live final clearly didn’t end when the cameras stopped rolling, with tensions continuing well into the night and beyond the studio floor.

Read more: Britain’s Got Talent hosts Ant and Dec make savage swipe at I’m A Celebrity final drama minutes into show

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