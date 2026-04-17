I’m A Celebrity star David Haye’s ‘bullying’ behaviour towards Adam Thomas slammed by viewers

I’m A Celebrity viewers have turned on David Haye after his clash with Adam Thomas, with many branding the former boxer a “bully” over scenes in camp.

Tensions boiled over during Thursday night’s (April 16) episode as Adam and David went head to head following a rule break, and it looks like the drama is far from over in tonight’s show (Friday, April 17).

Adam got the camp in trouble by sneaking in chocolate from their reward (Credit: ITV)

David Haye and Adam Thomas clash on I’m A Celebrity

During last night’s show, Adam broke camp rules by bringing chocolate back from an earlier feast to share with his fellow all-star campmates.

Adam, along with the rest of Team Rhino, had enjoyed a big meal thanks to Jimmy Bullard’s Bushtucker Trial win.

However, the kind gesture backfired. Two stars were stripped of their treats later on, and the camp ended up with reduced food rations.

David was particularly unhappy with Adam’s decision, despite having eaten some of the chocolate himself. He repeatedly criticised the move, calling it a “hollow empty gesture” because the vegan chocolate was horrible. Plus, the rule break saw the camp penalised with a smaller evening meal.

Speaking to the camera, Adam admitted he was frustrated, saying David wouldn’t “stop going on about it” and urging him to “let it go now”.

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David hits out at Adam

You’re making me feel bad!” Adam later told David. “If you think what I did was bad, that’s making me feel bad.”

David fired back, insisting Adam “should feel bad” for giving him some “[bleep]ing chocolate” that had resulted in less food for everyone.

“Call it a day now, boys,” Sir Mo Farah stepped in.

In a preview of tonight’s episode, Adam is seen looking unwell and admitting he doesn’t feel good. “What’s wrong with him?! He’s a grown-ass man!” David says.

The tension continues when Adam refuses to volunteer for a trial, saying he feels “dehydrated”. “We’ve all got the same amount of water,” David snaps.

“If I was feeling on top form, I’d do it,” Adam explains. “Top form? When is your top form gonna come?” David replies.

Even after Scarlett Moffatt tells him to “stop”, David continues: “Coincidentally, when there’s something to do, he’s not feeling well.”

Seann Walsh weighs in

Speaking on This Morning today after his exit, Seann Walsh shared his thoughts on the growing tension between the pair.

“As it goes on [the show], you become more hungry, and you become more tired, and you’re missing your family even more, so that’s why it’s probably no coincidence that Ant and Dec are saying ‘Stay with us until the very end’, because it’s going to get more dramatic,” he said.

David has been criticised by viewers over his treatment of fan-favourite Adam Thomas (Credit: ITV)

Fans slam David

Viewers were quick to react on social media, with many backing Adam and criticising David’s behaviour. “Adam You are brilliant. David is a bully,” one fan said.

“I think Adam has psoriatic arthritis like me, I applaud the fact that he is there in the first place. David is highlighting society’s problems with unseen chronic illness,” another wrote.

“Dave did rubbish in the trial with Craig Charles so he should’ve done it himself rather than bullying Adam who is genuinely struggling with his condition,” a third commented.

“Think it’s time for David to go. Adam hasn’t done anything wrong. If he doesn’t want to do a trial because he isn’t very well leave him alone. I just want to give adam a hug,” another added.

“Adam DID look ill, how dare David say that!” a fifth said.

Adam’s health battle

Adam has previously been open about his battle with arthritis. In 2024, he revealed how severe and debilitating the pain can be at times.

“The pain is pretty unbearable at the moment; it’s as if my whole body is seizing up!! The pain was bad before, but it’s a lot worse now…,” he said in a video at the time.

“I couldn’t even get dressed this morning on my own, couldn’t drive to work. I mean I can barely walk and my wrists and fingers feel like they’re broken – that’s no exaggeration!”

He added: “I wouldn’t have got out of bed today if it wasn’t for work.”

Read more: ‘Very harsh!’ I’m A Celebrity star Beverley Callard sobs over cruel treatment by producers

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Friday, April 17) from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

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