‘Very harsh!’ I’m A Celebrity star Beverley Callard sobs over cruel treatment by producers

I’m A Celebrity viewers were left concerned for Beverley Callard’s well-being during last night’s episode (Thursday, April 16), after an emotional exit saw Seann Walsh become the first celebrity to leave the series.

The latest instalment of I’m A Celebrity saw the first campmate of the series depart, with comedian Seann Walsh the one sent home after a tense camp decision.

Seann left the show (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Seann Walsh leaves

Seann’s exit came after Harry Redknapp lost a Bushtucker Trial to Jimmy Bullard, leaving him with the difficult task of choosing someone from his own team to leave the show.

His team consisted of Seann, David Haye, Ashley Roberts, Mo Farah, and Scarlett Moffatt.

Harry ultimately chose Seann, bringing his time in South Africa to an end and sending him out of camp.

“I’m so sorry, mate,” he said. “Absolutely don’t be sorry, Harry, don’t be sorry!” Seann replied, adding that the positive side was that he could now return to see his family.

However, not all of the camp were aware of what had happened, with only half the group told about Seann’s departure. The other half were still enjoying a feast after Jimmy’s Bushtucker Trial win.

When Scarlett and Team Lion returned, they broke the news to Team Rhino.

Beverley was upset over Seann’s departure (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Beverley Callard in tears

Beverley was among those who had not been told.

“You’re lying!” Beverley gasped when she heard what had happened. She and Gemma Collins both broke down in tears.

“I can’t believe it,” she sobbed as Adam Thomas comforted her.

“I can’t believe we couldn’t even say goodbye to him,” she cried. “I feel really sorry for him,” she then added.

Beverley and Seann had both started the series together, spending time in the Savannah Scrub for a couple of days before joining the main camp.

Fans weren’t happy (Credit: ITV)

Fans slam I’m A Celebrity bosses

Fans watching at home were quick to react and many were unhappy with how the situation was handled, slamming the decision not to allow half the camp to say goodbye.

“I don’t blame Beverley getting upset. Very harsh for them to let Seann go without allowing the ones on safari a chance to say goodbye to him,” one viewer tweeted.

“Savannah Scrub not getting to say goodbye to one of their own,” another then fumed.

“Poor Bev. She’s literally sobbing over Seann going home,” a third wrote.

“Awwww, Bev’s feelin it maternally,” another then added.

The emotional scenes left viewers particularly focused on Beverley’s reaction, with many sympathising over how upset she became after the surprise departure, as Seann’s exit clearly hit the camp hard.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Harry Redknapp reveals he begged Ant and Dec for major rule change following brutal twist

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Friday, April 17) from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

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