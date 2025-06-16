Coronation Street’s Mikey North teases further trouble for Gary after Lou kiss: ‘It’s only going to go downhill from here’

Coronation Street star Mikey North has teased a downhill journey for Gary after Lou Michaelis kissed him this evening (Monday, June 16).

With Maria suspecting that something’s going on between Gary and Lou, Gary’s marriage is on the line.

But, there’s more to come after this kiss as Gary does something he’ll ‘regret.’

Lou kisses Gary in Coronation Street

Last week, Maria Connor and Lou Michaelis had it out at the Platt family BBQ as Maria accused Lou of stealing money from Shona’s handbag.

An incident then occurred as Lou ended up falling through a glass table and accused Maria of pushing her.

This evening, after being arrested on suspicion of ABH, Maria blamed Lou for reporting her to the police.

Lou told her that she didn’t report him but Brody did. After then having to deal with social services, Lou went round to visit Sally and Tim and told them to leave her and the kids alone.

Seeking comfort from Gary Windass, Lou then asked him if he could have a word with Sally and Tim. He agreed but Lou then went in and kissed him. She then went on to blackmail him…

While Gary pulled away, Maria suspected Gary was cheating on her with Lou. Gary told her nothing happened but started to pack his bags. Maria was splitting them up ‘all by herself.’

Coronation Street star Mikey North teases trouble for Gary after Lou kiss

With Lou now blackmailing Gary and threatening to tell Maria that he’s been playing away even though he hasn’t, Mikey North has teased what’s to come.

Speaking to Digital Spy, Mikey teased: “It’s only going to go downhill from here.

“It seems that Lou might be cut from the same cloth as Mick, more than meets the eye. That’s to come!”

He then hinted at ‘trouble ahead’, sharing: “I think Gary’s probably going to regret what he does next…”

But, can Gary and Maria get through this one?

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

