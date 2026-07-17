Beverley Callard’s cancer is back in the spotlight after the former Coronation Street star shared a deeply personal update with fans. The actress said she feels “a bit numb” after finishing her final radiotherapy session.

Callard, 69, revealed in February that she had breast cancer. She started radiotherapy earlier this month and has now completed her tenth session.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beverley Callard (@beverleycallard)

Beverley Callard cancer update brought relief, but one detail stood out

In an Instagram video, Beverley told followers she had reached a major milestone. She sounded relieved, but she also stayed honest about the emotional toll.

She said: “I’ve done it, I’ve just finished my last radiotherapy session, fingers crossed. That was number ten for me and lots of people have to have lots more, I know that. But for now, that’s finished so hopefully, don’t know for sure, but hopefully I won’t need any more.”

Her husband, Jon McEwan, filmed the clip and offered support from behind the camera. He told her: “Positive thinking, darling, that’s it.”

Beverley then shared how she felt once treatment ended. She said: “To be honest, I feel a bit numb. Yesterday I really struggled, but today I’ve been fine.”

She also made clear that her medical journey is not over yet. More appointments still lie ahead.

Beverley Callard’s Coronation Street history as Liz McDonald Beverley Callard is best known for playing Liz McDonald in Coronation Street. She first appeared as Liz in 1989.

The character became a long-running figure on the cobbles across multiple stints.

Liz was closely linked to the McDonald family and the Rovers Return.

Callard remained associated with the role for more than three decades before leaving the soap in 2020.

She appeared in more than 2,000 episodes during her time on the programme.

She said: “I’ve got to see the professor again in two months, and then I’ll know a lot more and mammograms and oncologists and all that, but radiotherapy is finished for now, so I’m really thrilled.”

Beverley has issued an update (Credit: Brett Cove/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)

What happens next for Beverley Callard after radiotherapy?

Despite the big moment, Beverley did not plan a huge celebration. She said she and Jon simply felt too tired.

Instead, she said: “I’m not going to celebrate tonight, we’re too tired, we can’t be bothered.

“I’m going to put scruffy clothes on and just sit and watch TV with a cup of tea.”

She also summed up the moment in the caption beside the post. Beverley wrote: “And that’s a wrap on radiotherapy! 10 sessions over and done with!

“Lots more appointments down the line, but for now…I’m so happy for it to be over!”

The star’s latest cancer update came just days after she shared another health concern. In a separate Instagram video, she said she had pain in her right leg.

Beverley Callard’s move to Fair City and role as Lily Patterson Earlier in 2025, Beverley Callard and her husband Jon McEwan relocated to Ireland after she joined Fair City. She took on the role of Lily Patterson in the long-running Irish soap.

The move marked her return to regular soap work after her Coronation Street exit.

Callard said she was preparing to return to work after receiving new scripts.

Fair City is one of Ireland’s best-known continuing drama series.

She told fans: “Well, I’ve got sort of good news, well definitely good news, but maybe bad news, but I’m not sure yet.”

Work gave her a boost during that worrying moment. She said: “The good news is my new script arrived yesterday in preparation for me going back to work at the end of next week. So I’m excited, I can’t wait to go back to work, and the scripts are fantastic.”

She then explained why she had gone to her GP. Beverley said: “But the negative side is I’ve had quite a lot of pain in my right leg. I had to go to the GP today and it’s a suspected blood clot which can happen if you’ve got cancer and if you’ve had surgery.”

Even with that worry, she stayed upbeat. She added: “So that’s today’s news, but I’m feeling fine, I’m feeling quite positive. So I thank you so much for all your wonderful messages and I’m listening to everybody and trying to take everything in.”

The former Corrie star is still looking ahead

Callard remains one of Corrie’s best-known faces. She played Liz McDonald in more than 2,000 episodes between 1989 and 2020.

Earlier this year, she and Jon moved to Ireland after she landed the role of Lily Patterson in Fair City. That fresh chapter now sits alongside her recovery.

Beverley’s cancer treatment has reached an important stage. For now, she has finished radiotherapy and shared that relief in her own words.

Read more: ‘I’ve maybe got bad news’: Beverley Callard reveals new painful symptoms of latest health scare amid cancer battle

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