Counter Terrorism Police (CTP) are now leading the investigation into the murder of Ann Widdecombe.

As reported by The Sun, Counter Terrorism Policing South East has taken over from Devon & Cornwall Police. The switch follows the death of the former Tory minister at her home in Haytor, Devon, last week.

Ann, 78, died at her bungalow. She was found dead on Thursday morning (July 9). According to reports, she had suffered severe head injuries. Police believe she was attacked at 12:30pm on Wednesday.

Police arrested a 28-year-old man in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, on Saturday evening on suspicion of murder.

He has since be re-arrested on suspicion of commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism, CTP said.

Counter-terror police are leading the investigation into Ann Widdecombe’s murder (Credit: Gary Roberts Photography/Shutterstock)

Latest on Ann Widdecombe murder investigation

Counter Terrorism Policing South East said “new information and evidence” led specialist officers to take charge.

A statement read: “Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) can confirm it is now leading the investigation into the death of Ann Widdecombe.

“Specialist officers from across the CTP network have been working alongside colleagues in Devon and Cornwall Police since a murder investigation was launched last week.”

It added: “New information and evidence has come to light during what has been a dynamic and complex investigation and as a result, Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) is now leading the investigation.

“The man in custody has since been re-arrested on suspicion of commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

“CTPSE will continue to work closely with colleagues from the Devon and Cornwall Police Major Crime Investigation Team and across the Counter Terrorism Policing network in an effort to establish the full circumstances of the incident which led to this murder investigation.”

Head of National Counter Terrorism Policing, Laurence Taylor, said: “Building on the progress made by our colleagues in Devon and Cornwall Police, we now have new information and evidence that means Counter Terrorism Policing is now leading the investigation.

“We are pursuing multiple lines of enquiry to establish the motivation for this attack. Our priority is progressing this investigation quickly, with all the capabilities we have available to us. If anyone has any information, please share it with the police.

“We would like to thank local communities, the wider public and the media for their ongoing support and patience, and would ask them to continue to support us in the next stage of the investigation.”

What happens when counter-terror police lead an investigation Counter Terrorism Policing can take the lead in an investigation when evidence suggests a possible terrorism-related offence or when specialist national resources are required. Terrorism-related arrests can involve suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

Counter-terror officers work alongside local police forces and can assume primary responsibility for major inquiries.

Investigators may examine motive, ideology, planning, communications, travel and any links to wider threats.

A counter-terror lead does not by itself establish motive or prove a terrorism offence.

Home Secretary speaks out

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said she had spoken to the head of national counter-terror policing, Laurence Taylor, about the case.

Writing on X, she said: “This morning I have spoken to the head of @TerrorismPolice.

“Following new information and evidence, they are now leading on the investigation into the horrific murder of Ann Widdecombe.

“The police are pursuing multiple lines of enquiry to establish the motivation for this attack.

“I will be updating the House further this afternoon. My thoughts today remain with Ann’s family and friends, and all those who loved her.”

Ann Widdecombe was found dead at her home last Thursday following an attack at her home (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

The timeline that raised new questions

Police believe Ann died almost 24 hours before her body was discovered.

Assistant Chief Constable Matt Longman had previously said the alleged murder was not thought to be politically motivated.

Hours before her death, Ann was still working. As The Sun reported, she appeared on TalkTV at around 8am on Wednesday by video link from her home.

She was also due to appear on Channel 5’s Matt Allwright show on Wednesday afternoon. But she stopped responding to producers over WhatsApp.

Read more: Craig Revel Horwood’s emotional tribute to Ann Widdecombe despite ‘irreconcilable differences’

In messages later made public by ITV News, Ann wrote at 12.19pm: “Received! Panic over!!”

However, she did not reply to a Zoom link sent at 12.48pm.

A producer then messaged at 12.55pm: “Hi Ann is everything okay?”

An earlier arrest also formed part of the fast-moving Ann Widdecombe murder inquiry. Police arrested a 26-year-old man on Friday in Newton Abbot, around 11 miles from the scene, then released him and ruled him out of the investigation.

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