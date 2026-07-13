Pregnant Holly Ramsay’s baby bump took centre stage as the influencer shared new heatwave photos with husband Adam Peaty.

Holly, 26, posted the sunny Instagram snaps after spending the weekend in the garden with the Olympic swimmer.

She cradled her bump in a bright red swimsuit. She paired the one-piece with an open white linen shirt.

Another photo showed Holly in a black mini dress. Adam, 31, wore a blue shirt with matching shorts.

She kept the caption brief. She wrote: “Sweet summer.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Ramsay-Peaty (@hollyramsaypeaty)

Holly Ramsay’s baby bump grabs attention in the latest summer snaps

The new post gave fans another look at Holly’s pregnancy. She and Adam recently confirmed they are expecting their first child together.

Last month, Holly revealed they are having a baby girl. She later shared a Father’s Day tribute to Adam.

She wrote: “Happy Father’s Day ARP you are the best dad ever and I can’t wait to see you as a girl dad. Our little lady and George are so lucky to have you we love you so much.”

Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty relationship timeline Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty have moved through several major milestones in a short period. They were linked after meeting through Tilly Ramsay, with both Holly’s sister and Peaty having appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021. The couple announced their engagement in September 2024 after Peaty proposed during a holiday in Crete. They married at Bath Abbey in December last year. Holly later announced that they are expecting their first child, a baby girl due in December 2026.

Adam already shares son George, five, with ex Eirianedd Munro.

Holly also posted a separate message for her father Gordon. She wrote: “Happy Father’s Day Dad, you are the best ever and we are so lucky to have you, I love you.

“I can’t wait to see you become a grandad.”

Gordon then shared his own excitement on Instagram. He wrote: “Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and dads to be from your favourite soon to be grandad! G.”

Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty are expecting their first child together (Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Shutterstock for Sport Industry Awards)

A family fallout now adds another layer to the update

Holly’s baby bump post arrived hours after the Daily Mail reported fresh tension in Adam’s family.

According to the publication, Adam’s pregnant sister Bethany had been the only family member still in contact with the couple. The report said she has now fallen out with Holly.

The Daily Mail claimed Holly and Bethany are no longer speaking. It also said Adam has tried to mend the relationship but has so far failed.

Read more: Pregnant Holly Ramsay shows off growing baby bump in crop top

That report followed earlier claims about Adam’s feud with his estranged family. The Daily Mail previously reported that he banned his mother Caroline and father Mark from his December wedding to Holly.

Adam Peaty’s family background Adam Peaty shares son George, five, with ex Eirianedd Munro.

Reports have described Adam as estranged from members of his family.

His mother is Caroline Peaty and his father is Mark Peaty.

His sister is Bethany Peaty.

Reports said Bethany was the only member of Adam’s family to attend his December 2025 wedding.

Bethany was the only member of Adam’s family said to attend the ceremony. The publication said she felt divided between her brother and their parents.

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