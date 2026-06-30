Pregnant Holly Ramsay has shared a fresh look at her growing baby bump on Instagram.

Holly, 26, posted photos from a wellness day. She cradled her bump in a pink gingham crop top and matching bottoms from athleisure brand Alo.

She told followers the brand had “spoiled” her with a massage and a reformer Pilates session. She also showed she is staying active during her pregnancy.

Earlier this month, Holly announced she is expecting her first child with husband Adam Peaty. The couple have already revealed they are having a baby girl.

Adam, 31, is already father to son George, five, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Eirianedd Munro.

Pregnant Holly Ramsay showed off her growing baby bump (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Pregnant Holly Ramsay pays tribute to Adam Peaty on Father’s Day

The new post arrived soon after Holly shared an emotional Father’s Day tribute to Adam.

She wrote: “Happy Father’s Day ARP you are the best dad ever and I can’t wait to see you as a girl dad.

“Our little lady and George are so lucky to have you x we love you so much.”

Holly also paid tribute to her father Gordon Ramsay. She wrote: “Happy Father’s Day Dad, you are the best ever and we are so lucky to have you, I love you.

Adam Peaty’s family: son George and his previous relationship Adam Peaty is already a father to a son, George, who was born in 2020. George’s mother is Eirianedd Munro, Adam Peaty’s former partner. Adam and Eirianedd announced their split in 2022 after several years together. Adam Peaty has one child before his marriage to Holly Ramsay.

George will become an older brother when Holly and Adam’s baby girl is born.

Holly’s Father’s Day message referred to both their baby girl and George.

“I can’t wait to see you become a grandad.”

Gordon shared his own excitement online. He wrote: “Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and dads to be from your favourite soon to be grandad ! G.”

Holly’s sister Tilly also celebrated the news. She called the pregnancy reveal the “best news ever” in the comments.

What Holly and Adam have already shared about their baby girl

When Holly announced the pregnancy, she posted a photo with Adam. She showed her bump in a Calvin Klein bralet.

She captioned the post: “Baby Ramsay-Peaty coming December 2026. We can’t wait to meet our baby girl.”

Gordon quickly responded with a supportive message. He wrote: “Congratulations to you both sending lots of love Dad.

“I’m going to be a very overexcited Grandad especially this Christmas @hollyramsaypeaty @adamramsaypeaty.”

According to Daily Mail, Holly and Adam married on December 27, 2025, at Bath Abbey. They then held a reception at Kin House.

Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty relationship timeline Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty have moved through several major milestones in a short period. They were linked after meeting through Tilly Ramsay, with both Holly’s sister and Peaty having appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021. The couple announced their engagement in September 2024 after Peaty proposed during a holiday in Crete. They married at Bath Abbey in December last year. Holly later announced that they are expecting their first child, a baby girl due in December 2026.

Daily Mail also reported that Adam has remained in a feud with members of his estranged family. The outlet said his mother Caroline and father Mark did not attend the wedding.

The report added that Adam’s sister Bethany was the only member of his family present on the day.

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