Tipping Point fans distracted by Chris Hughes’ ‘hideous’ fashion choice

Tipping Point fans were left seriously baffled by Chris Hughes’ outfit on the ITV show.

The beloved programme – hosted by Ben Shephard – returned to screens on Thursday (June 12) for a repeat of a special episode in aid of Soccer Aid for UNICEF.

However, it was contestant Chris Hughes who got plenty of people talking over his fashion choice.

Ben was back to host the show (Credit: ITV)

Chris Hughes on Tipping Point

On Tipping Point on Thursday (June 12) Ben welcomed three famous faces to to try and take home serious cash for their charities.

And it was Charlie Boorman, Ali Hamidi, and Chris Hughes who took on the iconic machine in a bid to win thousands of pounds.

Although Chris was beaten by Ali, the Celebrity Big Brother star managed to rake in £1350 for his charity.

However, it’s fair to say Chris was the talk of social media over his “hideous” outfit…

He was wearing short trousers (Credit: ITV)

Fans distracted by Chris’ outfit

For his stint on the programme, Chris rocked a long-sleeve white shirt and checked blazer.

However, fans were left rather distracted by his cropped trousers, which he wore with no socks and trainers.

On X, fans soon shared their thoughts – and they didn’t hold back!

“Come on Chris, it’s time to get some proper trousers or shorts, not the hideous ankle bearers that you insist on wearing,” said one person.

Someone else chimed in: “Hope this Chris fella whoever he is wins enough money to buy the rest of his trousers.”

A third fan wrote: “What the….does the bottom half of Chris look like????”

Another viewer declared: “Hope Chris wins so he can buy longer trousers.”

Chris and JoJo

In other Chris news, he is currently enjoying a romance with fellow CBB star JoJo Siwa.

The pair appeared on Celebrity Big Brother together, and there was a lot of speculation regarding their relationship status.

When they were in the house, they were very cosy, but JoJo was in a relationship with Kath Ebbs. However, the pair broke up at the after-party.

JoJo and Chris then started spending a lot of time together, and they have now become more than friends – despite the 10-year age difference.

Read more: Tipping Point viewers in tears as contestant reveals heartwarming plans for prize money

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.