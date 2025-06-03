Tipping Point viewers in tears as contestant reveals heartwarming plans for prize money

Tipping Point viewers were left feeling pretty weepy following a contestant’s emotional plans for his prize money during yesterday’s show (Monday, June 2).

Show host Ben Shephard even looked teary-eyed as contestant Syd won the jackpot!

Syd was on the show yesterday (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Tipping Point last night?

Yesterday’s edition of Tipping Point saw another trio of players take on the machine in the hope of winning big. Amongst the trio was Syd, a lecturer from Leicester. Syd managed to see off his fellow contestants, Anna and Jackie, to reach the final.

The lecturer was then within touching distance of winning the coveted £10,000 jackpot prize. To make things even better, he already had £1,800 in the bank. And it was just before the final round began that Syd revealed what he’d like to do with the money if he was to win it.

What do contestants win on Tipping Point?

Contestants build up their cash prizes on Tipping Point by pushing counters across the tipping zone into the win zone. Every counter is worth £50.

In the final round, a special counter is placed into the machine worth a whopping £10,000. They can also win prizes – such as holidays and gadgets – by knocking mystery counters into the win zone.

Syd won the jackpot! (Credit: ITV)

Syd’s heartwarming plans for his prize money

“I want to go and see my mum back home in Zambia,” Syd revealed to Ben.

“It’s been more than 10 years since I’ve seen her, and my little boy hasn’t seen her since then,” he then continued. “And I’d like for him to go meet his grandad as well. And take my wife as well.”

I’d like for him to go meet his grandad.

“That would be amazing!” Ben Shephard replied, before adding that it would be “really, really special”.

After picking up £2,950 in the final round, Syd only went and managed to bag the jackpot!

After celebrating wildly, the lecturer from Leicester began tearing up before Ben pulled him in for a hug.

“Oh, Syd, you’ve done it!” he said, looking teary-eyed himself.

Composing himself, Syd said with a smile: “I can go and see my mum.”

The good news didn’t end there for Syd, though. He bagged a barbeque and a holiday, too, after winning some mystery counters earlier in the game. What a result!

Syd was in tears after winning (Credit: ITV)

Tipping Point viewers in tears over Syd’s big win

Fans of the show were reaching for the tissues as Syd won big.

“Not me sitting here crying at Tipping Point, well done Syd,” one viewer tweeted.

“I’m in tears too – Syd congratulations! Now go and see your mum,” another said.

“Aawww [crying emoji]. That meant so much to Syd on #TippingPoint. So pleased for him,” a third gushed.

“Okay so I’m crying at Tipping Point!!!!” another wrote.

