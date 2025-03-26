Tipping Point viewers fume as ‘greedy’ player loses massive prize money

ITV viewers were left raging after a Tipping Point player gave up his impressive prize money in an attempt to win the jackpot.

A player from last night’s (Match 25) episode collected a huge sum in his bank account. But viewers claim he lost everything because he became “greedy”.

Tipping Point player Nikesh collected massive cash in his bank account in the show’s early rounds (Credit: ITV)

Tipping Point player collects huge prize money

The latest episode of Tipping Point saw Nikesh, Liz and Derek play for the jackpot prize of £10,000.

While Liz became the first player to be eliminated, followed by Derek, Nikesh continued in the game, collecting an impressive £1,750 in his account.

Before proceeding to the final round, while answering Ben Shephard‘s question about what he’d do with the prize money, Nikesh revealed he’s getting married soon.

He said he wanted to use any money he won from the game on his wedding. With his impressive responses and coin dropping skills, he ultimately managed to gather a whopping £3,400.

Risky decision to gamble

However, after using up his final three counters with the jackpot counter still in the machine, Nikesh had to either choose to keep the cash he had collected or gamble and continue to play for the jackpot with Ben’s additional three counters.

That was the dumbest decision you made today.

Nikesh decided to gamble, hoping to win the jackpot. Unfortunately, he failed to get the jackpot counter into the win zone, losing the £10k and all the money he had previously collected.

He failed to push the jackpot counter over the edge, and lost everything (Credit: ITV)

Viewers call out player’s ‘dumb decision’

A significant number of ITV viewers were disappointed with Nikesh’s decision. Many dubbed him “greedy” for going after the jackpot when he had already collected some serious cash.

One enraged viewer commented: “What a stupid decision. Pure greed.”

When another added: “Wow, Nikesh. You played pretty smartly in this game… but that was the dumbest decision you made today. Well [bleep]ing done, mate.”

Reacting to Nikesh’s game, one said: “He’s just lost everything.”

When one viewer called the player a “greedy fool”, another opined that his decision to lose the cash was a “bit silly”.

Meanwhile, some backed Nikesh’s decision and blamed his loss on “bad luck.”

A comment on X read: “Well played mate! It’s sad to see you go empty-handed. One of the best Tipping Point games.”

