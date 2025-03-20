Tipping Point fans have hit out at the ITV show after Ben Shephard was forced to discount some falling counters.

The beloved game show returned to screens on Wednesday afternoon (March 19) – with Ben at the helm.

But one player missed out on hundreds of pounds due to a rule on the series – and even Ben dubbed it “absolutely brutal”.

Ben was back to host the show (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard on ‘brutal’ Tipping Point

On Wednesday (March 19) Tipping Point was back on TV screens.

And like normal, Ben welcomed three players – Harry, Christabel and Roderick – onto the show to take on the iconic machine in a bid to bag some serious cash.

But things took an awkward turn during contestant Harry’s go. After getting four questions correct, it was time for him to pop some coins into the machine.

Just before Harry pressed the buzzer on his fourth attempt, though, several coins fell onto the second level.

“Oh hold on,” host Ben said.

The counters were dismissed (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard discounts Tipping Point counters

This then caused a group of counters to fall into the bottom of the machine. Usually, these are added to the player’s prize pot. However, Ben had bad news…

“Sadly those counters that dropped won’t be yours I’m afraid Harry because you hadn’t released your counter in time,” Ben said.

He continued: “So anything that goes now will be. You are in play as soon as you release the counter.”

However, nothing budged when Harry released the counter – leaving both Harry and Ben gutted.

Fans slammed the ‘unfair’ rule (Credit: ITV)

‘I’m so sorry,’ says Ben Shephard

Explaining the “brutal” rule, Ben told Harry: “So you’re in control as soon as your counter is released into the machine The drop zone was lit but you hadn’t released your counter as the ones fell from the top shelf and then fell in. So I’m afraid we can’t give you those corners Harry.”

Issuing an apology to the player, Ben quipped: “I’m so sorry. It’s absolutely brutal when it happens like that.”

Harry then replied: “No problem.”

Unfortunately, things went from bad to worse for player Harry as he was then eliminated from the game show. If only those counters had counted, eh Harry…!

Fans slam ‘unfair’ Tipping Point rule

Meanwhile, fans were not too impressed by Harry not being able to have the collection of coins that fell from the machine.

On X, one person fumed: “Just proves my point that Tipping Point is one of the worst game shows. Harry should’ve been allowed those coins they literally only fell because of HIS previous counters… Total bull.”

Someone else declared: “That rule always annoys me. Either it’s their turn or it isn’t. So unfair.”

A third agreed: “Considering the fall of coins was between his own goes, surely it all should count.”

Another said: “Even Ben isn’t a fan of this rule!”

