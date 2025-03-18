Tipping Point viewers were left floored after a player on the ITV show bagged an epic mystery prize last night.

The beloved gameshow returned to screens on Monday afternoon (March 17) – with Ben Shephard back at the helm.

However, one lucky player managed to walk away with more than just an eye-watering cash prize…

Ben was back to host the show (Credit: ITV)

Tipping Point player bags epic mystery prize

On Monday, Tipping Point was back on TV screens. And like normal, Ben welcomed three players – Andy, Serena and Richard – onto the show to take on the iconic machine in a bid to bag some serious cash.

In the end, it was Andy who was crowned the champ, managing to take home £4,000 – but that’s not all…

Much to his surprise, contestant Andy was able to bag a mystery prize earlier on in the episode.

The player bagged an epic mystery prize (Credit: ITV)

Ben reveals player’s ‘belter’ of a prize

Winning a mystery prize, show host Ben told Andy: “Oh it’s a belter! A seven-night holiday in Cyprus for two!”

Over the moon, Andy replied: “Oh that’s amazing. Thank you so so much!”

And it’s fair to say fans were left just as amazed at Andy’s epic prize as well.

Fans were left floored (Credit: ITV)

Tipping Point viewers react

“Seven nights in Cyprus? Wow, that’s actually a really good prize!” proclaimed one person on X.

4 grand and a Cyprus holiday. I’d be ecstatic with that!

Someone else added: “A seven-night holiday in Cyprus… What happened to the oil drum BBQs?” A third replied: “Yes or the inflatable hot tub.”

Meanwhile, a fourth viewer declared: “4 grand and a Cyprus holiday. I’d be ecstatic with that!”

Viewers slam music questions

It comes after Tipping Point fans slammed the ITV game show earlier this month for only including questions about more recent music.

During an episode, one of the players was asked: “Which band won the 2023 Brit Award for ‘International Group of the Year.” And fans couldn’t help but point out that the show including modern music questions is a common occurrence.

“Almost every music question on #TippingPoint is for after 2020, so I’d have no clue,” said one person on X.

Someone else fumed: “You need to fire whoever writes the music questions Tipping Point.”

A third chimed in: “[Bleep] off ITV, music existed before the 2020s!”

Tipping Point airs weekdays at 4pm on ITV1.

