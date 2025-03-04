Tipping Point viewers slam ITV contestant as they make baffling decision to ‘stay in an empty drop zone’

ITV viewers were left furious at a Tipping Point contestant as he made the decision to stay in a drop zone that wasn’t getting him anywhere.

The game show never fails to grab viewers’ attention, as they get frustrated whenever contestants do something that doesn’t seem to benefit them. And, in last night’s episode (March 3), this seemed to be the exact case.

The contestant, Talib, playing in the final round, told host Ben Shephard that he hoped to get the jackpot counter out so that he could pay for a car. But it was quickly evident that it was going to be tough to achieve, and some viewers believe he should have taken a different route.

ITV viewers often slam decisions contestants make on show (Credit: ITV)

Tipping Point contestant loses jackpot on ITV show

When Talib was selecting which drop zone to put the jackpot counter in, he chose drop zone four, which was a questionable decision among viewers.

Where do they find these people?

At the other end, in drop zone one, it was full of counters waiting to drop, and also had two mystery counters that looked set to go. So for some, they felt that would have been the better option.

Due to his decision, Talib failed to get the jackpot off the top tier, and ultimately with a not-too-shabby £3,500, but none of the mystery prizes.

Tabil’s performance annoyed fans (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam decisions made in episode

Taking to X, ITV viewers expressed their annoyance at the decisions made as he could have been walking away with so much more if one decision was made differently.

One wrote: “Where do they find these people? Why can’t they grasp a simple timing calculation when dropping a token! And choosing the drop zone for the £10k token. Any sensible person would go for the one that’s going to deliver the most money in case they don’t succeed.”

Another added: “Why did he go for an empty drop zone? Just wasting counters now,” as he was urged to switch drop zones to maximise his prizes.

A third angrily penned: [Bleep] the jackpot at this point. Go for the two mystery prizes in drop zone one.”

“He should have moved to drop zone one,” an angry ITV viewer pointed out.

