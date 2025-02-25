Tipping Point viewers annoyed as they call out Ben Shephard over comments about late Queen

ITV game show Tipping Point has come under fire from viewers as it aired confusing comments about the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The brand-new season of Tipping Point began last week, replacing Stephen Mulhern’s fan-favourite Deal Or No Deal.

And while many are glad to have Ben Shephard back on their screens, viewers were taken aback when they heard him ask a question that caught them off guard. And that’s because it proved the episode wasn’t as new as it said it was.

Ben asked a question about the late Queen (Credit: RDF Television / ITV)

ITV Tipping Point viewers confused over late Queen question

Fans were under the impression that as it’s a brand-new season, the questions would be up to date. However, that wasn’t the case in yesterday’s episode (February 24) as Ben referenced the “present Queen” – and he wasn’t talking about Camilla.

In a question about Queen Elizabeth’s age, Ben was talking in present tense, asking how old she currently is. And viewers were confused as the late Queen died in 2022.

As soon as they heard the question, fans took to X to see if others had picked up on it too. And they had.

One wrote: “Well, this can’t be new as it’s billed, if the Queen is supposedly 90!”

Another asked: “When was this recorded? Ben said the ‘present Queen’.”

A third penned: “How old is this ‘new’ episode of Tipping Point if they are talking about the late Queen still being alive?”

Viewers were unimpressed by the question (Credit: ITV)

A potential explanation from former contestant

A former contestant, Dai Lowe, responded to one of the tweets, explaining that sometimes the episodes actually take a long time before they are shown on TV.

He said: “If you look at the end of the credits, the year is shown. My episode was shown 18 months after we filmed it. But there are a few date-stamped 2022 lately.”

Another viewer shared their annoyance over the pretence that it’s “new” and would rather ITV didn’t advertise it as so.

They penned: “It’s better than showing the same one over and over again. But ITV advertising it as ‘new’? I will be looking when the credits come up. I’m thinking 2022 will continue…”

This isn’t the first time Tipping Point viewers have been confused at ITV’s schedule, as last week when it returned, many were confused about the recording date too.

Tipping Point airs at 4pm weekdays on ITV1.

