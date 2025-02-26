Tipping Point viewers fume as ‘even’ ITV host Ben Shephard ‘gives up’ on player: ‘She doesn’t deserve 10k’

Viewers of ITV game show Tipping Point were left raging last night (February 25) over a contestant’s game, as her “timing” was consistently “off”.

The viewers reacted similarly last week when a player struggled to push their coins over the tipping point.

However, this time even host Ben Shephard was prompted to tell the player to work on her timing after watching her game.

Juliet’s timing was ‘off’ throughout the game (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard tells player to ‘watch’ her timing

Juliet, Rachel and ABS played against each other for a chance to win the jackpot of £10,000. Juliet was the last player remaining with £1,650 in her bank account.

She went on to collect £1,950 with her responses to the host’s questions, but her timing wasn’t as accurate when it came to pressing the button.

Even Ben couldn’t help but tell her to focus on her “timing” as most of her coins failed to land flat. When she couldn’t get the machine to push the coins to the bottom shelf after multiple attempts, the host said: “You should work on your timing.”

Instead of taking Ben’s gamble – where he offers the chance to put three more counters in the machine in exchange for the money they’ve already won – Juliet chose to go home with the money in her bank account. This meant she missed out on a second chance to win £10k.

Tipping Point fans fume over player’s game on ITV show

Aside from general knowledge, timing is everything in Tipping Point. Somehow, it seemed tricky for Juliet to press the button at the right time throughout the game. As a result, viewers complained about her having “zero coordination”.

Like or hate Ben, he deserved a medal.

After watching her play, one commented: “She doesn’t deserve 10k with this shocking timing.”

Another raged: “Don’t waste your breath on her Ben, just get the show over with!”

A third one said: “Like or hate Ben, he deserved a medal for putting up with some of these numbskulls who just don’t listen!” “How is she so bad at her timing. Even Ben seems to have given up!” another declared.

Meanwhile, another viewer commented: “This woman’s release timing has officially done me in!”, another added: “How can she be so inconsistent in dropping?.”

The host also commented on the player’s timing (Credit: ITV)

‘Enjoy your holiday!’

While the timing wasn’t in Juliet’s favour, viewers congratulated her on playing the rest of the game well.

One said: “I like Juliet. Hope she does well.”

Another commented on what she planned to spend the money on and added: “Well done, Juliet. Hope you enjoy your holiday.”

