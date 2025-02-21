Tipping Point viewers ‘raging’ as contestant gives ‘masterclass’ in how not to play the game

Last night’s episode of ITV game show Tipping Point saw social media awash with complaints over how contestant Catherine played the game.

As she faced off against the machine in the show’s final round, viewers took to Twitter to reveal they were less than impressed with how she played the game.

In fact, some even said it was a “masterclass” in how not to play.

Catherine made it to the final round but lost the jackpot (Credit: ITV)

Tipping Point player struggles with ‘riders’ on ITV game show

Last night’s episode (February 20) of Tipping Point saw Lucy, Ian and Catherine go against each other for the chance to win a jackpot of £10,000.

While Ian and Lucy were eliminated, Catherine collected £2,400 in her bank. Although she aced most of Ben‘s questions and stayed in the game till the end, viewers found issues with her “timing”.

Throughout the game, most of Catherine’s coins ended up stuck as “riders”. This means they slide over other coins on the shelf, instead of pushing them over the edge.

Catherine also expressed her disappointment. At one point in the game, she was heard saying the “corner zones”, ie drop zones one and four, are more likely to push the coins to the bottom shelf.

However, viewers reckoned that it was Catherine pushing the button at the wrong time that ultimately sealed her fate…

Ben Shephard has hosted the ITV show since 2012 (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react

Most Tipping Point viewers complained about the same issue – Catherine’s timing.

Taking to X, one wrote: “A masterclass in when not to press the button.” Another opined: “She’s pressing the button at the wrong time.”

A third person said: “Strap yourselves in for the final. Maybe Catherine will sort her timing out!”

When another added: “Too painful. Perfect [bleep]ing timing.”

Needless to say, Catherine didn’t get the jackpot counter over the tipping point. However, she did go home with £2,400, and plans to take a long-awaited holiday with the funds.

Tipping Point latest – Ben’s future and new eps Ben Shephard, the charismatic host of ITV’s Tipping Point, has been at the helm of the show since its debut in 2012. Over the years, he has witnessed numerous memorable moments that have left both contestants and viewers stunned. But when it comes to the thing Ben loves the most about presenting the show, he’s previously revealed that he loves seeing the “joy” that winning brings to the players. Ben Shephard on ‘joy’ of Tipping Point Reflecting on his role, Ben has expressed that his favourite aspect of presenting Tipping Point is witnessing the joy and excitement of contestants as they win. He remarked: “It’s a show that brings out the best in people, and I love seeing the joy on their faces when they win.” One of the most memorable moments occurred when contestant Clive secured the show’s largest-ever jackpot of £20,000. Ben was visibly moved, stating: “I’ve stood in front of this machine over a thousand times, and this has never happened. You’ve won £20,000, Clive!” Will he ever leave? There were worries that when Ben took over on This Morning Monday to Thursday, that something would have to give. And, naturally, there were fears that he could step back from Tipping Point. However, the host has shut those rumours down. Ben stated: “I have always enjoyed hosting Tipping Point, and I look forward to returning to the show when production resumes.” When will fans get new episodes of Tipping Point? Well, that’s the million dollar question. Tipping Point returned earlier this week, replacing Deal or No Deal. However, the episodes of Tipping Point are repeats – much to the dislike of viewers. So when can fans see new episodes? Well, we have good news and bad news… The bad news is viewers are going to have to put up with repeats for a while. The good news is Ben Shephard is expected to be back filming new episodes of Tipping Point later in 2025.

Tipping Point is on ITV1 weekdays at 4pm.

Read more: Ben Shephard warned eldest son to ‘be careful’ after passing driving test

So what did you think of the latest Tipping Point episode? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.