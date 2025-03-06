Tipping Point fans have slammed the ITV game show for only including questions about more recent music.

The beloved gameshow – which first debuted way back in 2012 – returned to screens on Monday afternoon (March 5) – with Ben Shephard back at the helm.

However, the latest instalment didn’t go down well with some viewers – who claimed bosses “need to fire whoever writes the music questions”.

Ben was back to host the show and face the, erm, music (Credit: ITV)

ITV game show Tipping Point under fire

On Wednesday (March 5) Tipping Point was back on TV screens.

And like normal, Ben welcomed three players – Rachel, Pre and Gail – onto the show to take on the iconic machine in a bid to bag some serious cash.

In the end, it was Rachel who was crowned the champ, managing to take home £2,950.

But it’s fair to say fans were not too impressed over the music questions being about more recent music.

Fans slammed the modern music questions (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam questions

During Wednesday’s game, final player Rachel was asked: “Which band won the 2023 Brit Award for ‘International Group of the Year.”

Music existed before the 2020s!

And fans couldn’t help but point out that the show including modern music questions is a common occurrence.

“Almost every music question on #TippingPoint is for after 2020, so I’d have no clue,” said one person on X.

Someone else fumed: “You need to fire whoever writes the music questions Tipping Point.”

A third chimed in: “[Bleep] off ITV, music existed before the 2020s!”

Another agreed: “Quite frustrating that the music questions on #tippingpoint are always new.”

Tipping Point this week

Meanwhile earlier this week, Tipping Point viewers slammed an ITV contestant as they made a baffling decision to ‘stay in an empty drop zone’.

The contestant, Talib, playing in the final round, told host Ben Shephard that he hoped to get the jackpot counter out so that he could pay for a car.

When he was selecting which drop zone to put the jackpot counter in, he chose drop zone four. This was a questionable decision among viewers.

At the other end, in drop zone one, it was full of counters waiting to drop. It also had two mystery counters that looked set to go. So for some, they felt that would have been the better option.

Due to his decision, Talib failed to get the jackpot off the top tier. And ultimately with a not-too-shabby £3,500, but none of the mystery prizes.

