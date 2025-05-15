JoJo Siwa’s ex Kath Ebbs in tears over heartbreaking hidden grief as star ‘crawled into bed’ with Chris Hughes

Kath Ebbs has revealed they were dealing with the heartbreaking death of a close friend while ex JoJo Siwa was forming a close bond with Chris Hughes on Celebrity Big Brother.

JoJo appeared as a contestant on CBB last month and finished in fourth place. During her stay in the house, she made headlines after concerns about her relationship with the outside world. In one episode, fans believed JoJo’s friendship with Chris, 32, went too far when he asked JoJo, 21, to lick chocolate off his shorts.

JoJo also jumped into bed with Chris, which prompted Drag Race star Danny Beard to issue a warning. He said: “I’d prepare for your girlfriend to throw some punches.” JoJo, however, brushed his comment off, stating: “Oh god no, she doesn’t care.”

While in the CBB house, JoJo and Chris jumped into bed together (Credit: ITV)

Kath Ebbs opens up about JoJo Siwa relationship

After being evicted during this year’s final, JoJo’s relationship with Kath continued to make front-page news after she dumped Kath at the show’s wrap party.

During a recent appearance on the Conversations podcast, Kath admitted they had spoken to JoJo about coping as the anniversary of their best friend’s death approached while she was in the house.

Kath opened up about JoJo’s behaviour in the CBB house (Credit: Spotify)

“The conversations were more so around – so I sadly lost my ex-boyfriend but one of my best friends and the anniversary period of that was going to be when she was in the house,” Kath explained.

“So a lot of our conversations were centered around how she didn’t want me to feel abandoned in that and I didn’t feel like she was.”

Kath continued: “There were definitely time where I felt triggered and I acted out in certain ways that I now look back on I’m like, ‘Ah I was anxious about her leaving,’ because I have pretty hectic abandonment stuff. Our conversations were more around how I was going to be held in my grief while I can’t speak to my partner who is a massive support system in that.”

‘I had the world’s biggest meltdown’

While dealing with the loss of their friend, Kath opened up about the moment they saw JoJo jump into bed with Chris.

KAth recalled waking up from a nap, opening TikTok, and seeing the clip of her ex “crawling into bed” with the former Love Island star in “the middle of the night”.

Kath said they felt as if her heart had “fell through my [bleep]ing [bleep]hole”.

The star admitted to having “the world’s biggest meltdown” and sought validation from one of their friends. While Kath confessed they has “intimate relationships” with others, they admitted JoJo’s friendship with Chris “triggered me”.

Kath said the clip emerged a day before the anniversary of their friend’s death. KAth recalled sobbing on the bathroom floor where they felt “really fragile” and “alone”.

The star admitted they ‘sobbed’ after JoJo jumped into bed with Chris (Credit: ITV)

While appearing on This Morning with Chris, the pair insisted they were platonic “soulmates”. In a TikTok video, JoJo announced she will be returning to the UK after flying back home to the US. However, she didn’t reveal her reason.

Could a reunion with Chris be on the cards?

