Earlier today, Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa told This Morning hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley that they were “platonic soulmates“.

However, after witnessing their relationship on screen during three weeks of Celebrity Big Brother, and after JoJo dumped her partner at the wrap party, is that really all there is to their relationship?

Body language expert Darren Stanton has exclusively offered his take, highlighting Chris’ “stress” over the situation…

Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa really are just friends, our expert reckons (Credit: ITV)

Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa’s body language decoded

Speaking on behalf of Fruity King, body language expert Darren Stanton exclusively told ED!: “There are absolutely no romantic feelings between the two of them.

“I’ve reviewed numerous close-up shots of Chris, and his body language is filled with what we call pacifying gestures. He frequently displays self-soothing gestures such as hand-to-mouth movements, touching his chest and placing his hand on or near his chin. These are classic pacifying behaviours, often seen when someone feels nervous, insecure or overwhelmed,” Darren explained.

He then added: “Chris also displayed numerous other signs of this, like playing with and spreading his fingers apart – another unconscious way the body tries to self-soothe under stress. Now that they are outside the artificial environment of the show, it seems clear that Chris just wants to return to his normal life.”

On the other hand, Darren said Celebrity Big Brother star JoJo appeared much more “relaxed”.

“Meanwhile, JoJo comes across as relaxed and free-flowing. Her speech was coherent and natural, showing no signs of tension.”

JoJo did rest her head on Chris’ shoulder at one point during the interview, but otherwise there was no physical contact (Credit: ITV)

‘No signs of physical attraction’

Pointing at another sign they really are just friends, Darren added: “They also weren’t matching or mirroring each other’s body language at all – a strong indicator that deeper emotional connection is missing.

“Except for a couple of brief moments and when she lay her head on his shoulder at the end of the chat, there wasn’t a lot of physical contact. No touching of the arm, leg or shoulder, and no leaning into each other.

“Finally,” he concluded, “there were no signs of reciprocal liking or physical attraction. Key physiological indicators like pupil dilation or increased blink rates – typical when someone is attracted to another person – were completely absent.”

During their This Morning chat, JoJo also revealed exactly what went down at the CBB wrap party when she dumped partner Kath Ebbs.

